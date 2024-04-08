A touching story unfolded online as a pregnant woman, whose education was funded by her mother’s smoked plantain business, became a viral sensation

In a heartfelt gesture, she approached her mother to present her with the certificate, symbolizing the fruition of her mother’s sacrifices

The proud mother was seen beaming with joy, having witnessed her daughter’s triumphant completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Nigeria

A pregnant lady, supported through her education by her mother, a smoked plantain vendor, captured the hearts of people.

She was observed proudly walking to her mother to hand over her certificate, as shown by @queenbestsopuru.

The pregnant lady celebrated her mother for her support. Photo credit: @queenbestopuru

Source: TikTok

Her mother, visibly elated, witnessed her daughter’s completion of the NYSC program, a momentous achievement.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Georgina said:

“The man you carry belle for nor support you too.”

Samuyi wrote:

“You carry two certificate come.”

Gnny commented:

“The sound no just fit the video.”

Dada OlUwaseun also commented:

“No be only establish. Na double honour she carry.”

User1804:

“Single handedly? Your baby daddy no support you?”

Mariam 03:

“I never see my period.”

Solar_System_Cheche:

“God has rewarded her with both a graduate and grandchild on the way. Nor be say I de craze, na God I dey praise ooo.”

lvyinyang:

“Awwnnn so sweet I'm gladI was able to give my mum a grandchild and a school certificate B4 she passed on rest on sweet mum.”

Ashakeade:

“Nd u go carry bele.”

Sojjohn:

“She send u go school for certificate na 2 certificates u bring home omo dada.”

Richienelson:

“Esther get belle.”

Sakirudeenaina:

“I hope it was not what Easter mother did that ended her selling Boli that Easter also is starting with a protruding tommy.

Trapriches:

“Una no go talk about the guy that trained you ooh.”

Weeks after NYSC POP, lady finds out she's pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a month after passing out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, a Nigerian lady found out she was pregnant.

The ex-corper took to social media to seek advice on the next line of action, revealing that her father wants her to further her studies abroad.

Techie Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka shared the lady's message on Facebook, which was sent to her DM, but did not give out her name.

Source: Legit.ng