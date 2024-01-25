A pregnant lady has sparked hilarious reactions after sharing a video of herself licking milk and having fun

According to the lady, she has been having the best time of her life ever since she got pregnant with her man

Netizens took to the comments section to applaud her strength while some others prayed to experience pregnancy

A beautiful Nigerian woman has expressed her excitement over her smooth pregnancy journey.

The pregnant lady identified as @vikatz0 on TikTok revealed that she has been enjoying her pregnancy since her 4th month.

Pregnant woman says her journey has been smooth Photo credit: @vikatz0/TikTok.

Lady gushes over smooth pregnancy journey

Vee said after getting pregnant, she always got everything she wanted which made it the best time of her life.

She added that most of her friends think about pregnancy as stressful for her not knowing that she has been having back-to-back enjoyment.

She captioned the video;

“POV: my friends thinking pregnancy is dealing with me and I am suffering. As in everything I want I get pregnancy sweet me die from the 4th months.”

According to her, her first trimester was the only difficult part of pregnancy because it dealt with her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as pregnant woman shares smooth journey

The video has gained traction on TikTok with women sharing their opinions on being pregnant.

Julie baby said:

“But first three months no be here chai u will ask urself who send u carry belle.”

Turayo Babatunde said:

“My first 3 months was & hell I can't eat, to bathe sef no way.”

@mantymarah98 said:

“I'm in my first trimester only God knows what I'm going through.”

Alavia said:

“My own spoiled 3 months ago.”

Young CEOS said:

“I remember waking my hubby by 12am, telling him I want bread and palm oil.@

lamguyo reacted:

“I've become a foodie guys haa. Eating every minute.”

@queen_gold reacted:

“I'm in my 3rd trimester and am not enjoying again I just want to give birth and rest.”

Samuel Ruth said:

“You see that first trimester I cried everyday of my life I gave up, no be say I almost.”

@queen Ammy said:

“Dont worry contractions go humble you safe delivery.”

Woman shows off pregnancy transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman has surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation. A trending video making the rounds online showed the epic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

One of the noticeable physical changes was her nose, which got bigger than the standard size. Her face and lips also looked bigger, and some netizens wondered why pregnancy transformed her so much. While some netizens doubted the video due to the shocking change, others found the video hilarious.

Some mothers also seized the opportunity to talk about their pregnancy stages and how it affected them. Akwenabuoye said: "Hmmmmm, those of you doubting that it's the same person, just dey play! Mine was 10 times worse! But hubby kept insisting that he couldn't notice the transformation while I was pregnant, says maybe it's cos he saw me every day."

Source: Legit.ng