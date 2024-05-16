A Nigerian lady expressed her gratitude to fellow citizens for their support with her delivery fees following her appeal for assistance on X (formerly known as Twitter)

A woman from Nigeria has warmly thanked the people of her country for their generous help with the costs of her childbirth.

After she reached out for aid on X (previously Twitter), she was overwhelmed by the number of donations she received directly into her mobile bank account, eventually reaching a point where she could no longer accept any more help.

She got millions from Nigerians. Photo credit: @Pharm_prenuer

Source: TikTok

Lady gets millions from Nigerians

In a heartfelt recount, she explained her situation at the hospital, sharing that she needed the assistance because her husband had inappropriately used the money set aside for her medical bills to purchase a dog and a mobile phone instead, as shown by @Pharm_prenuer.

Full excerpt below of the gratefulness:

“I'm short of words, I've raised thrice of the needed amount until my palmpay can't recieve funds anymore due to transactions limit. Dear kind hearted Nigerians,I do not know where to start thanking you. Please it's is enough,it's too much for me to process. Thank you so much.”

See the X post below:

Husband accused of misusing caesarean funds

