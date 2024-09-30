A hardworking Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the second house he built

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look.

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud him for the great work in the comments

A young Nigerian man has shown off the beautiful second house he built.

He shared a video of the house’s construction and beautifully finished project.

The video description showed that it was the man’s second house.

The man, identified as @wizzyfunds45, shared the video, which highlighted the house’s process from foundation to completion.

Man expresses gratitude over second house

The young man showed the moment when the building process began and the beautiful interior upon completion.

He also expressed his gratitude to God as he congratulated himself on his achievement.

The man said,

“Congratulations on my second house. I’m grateful Lord.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off second house

Many took to the comment session to congratulate the two-time house owner and “tap” into the blessing of owning their own home.

@Fab~ Nationa said:

Congratulations. I believe I'm next."

@miraclenkemakola9 said:

"Congratulations, I tap from the grace."

@TOBS said:

"Congratulations blood. more keys bro."

@𝕍𝕀ℂ𝕋𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔼𝕊𝕊𝕂𝕐911 said:

"Congratulations lord remember me."

@Mazi Igwe Abuttaco said:

"Congratulations to you brother I tag from blessings."

@user4498347028921 said:

"Congratulations to you and to me in advance."

Young Nigerian man builds bungalow

In a related story, a young man who became a homeowner and shared the exciting news online went viral on TikTok.

In the video, he documented the journey from the laying of the foundation to the commencement of full construction on the site.

Finally, he revealed the completed house, showcasing its stunning and cozy interior to the amazement of many.

