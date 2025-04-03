Radiogad has reacted to the new song that businessman Cubana Chiefpriest recently released and performed at his birthday

In the video made by Radiogad, he praised Cubana Cheifpriest for his delivery and claimed that some people wrote the song for him

The controversial man also sent a message to Burna Boy about his career and shared what would happen

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, has reacted to the new song released by socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

Legit.ng had reported that the businessman had released his first single and performed it at his birthday party.

Radiogad sends message to Burna Boy about Cubana Chefpriest music career, speaks about his babymama.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the response gotten from Cubana Chiefpriest's song as he debuted his music career, Radiogad praised him.

He asserted that he first thought that Cubana Chiefpriest would drop nonsense, but the song is a vibe. The media personality added that the song cleared his doubt about the talent and ability of the celebrity bar man.

Radiogad claimed that the song was written for Cubana Chiefpriest by some people.

Radiogad advises Cubana Chiefpriest

In the recording, the broadcaster, who slammed Davido over snippet from his 5ive album, advised Cubana Chiefpriest to work on his tummy.

In the clip, Radiogad affirmed that since Chiefpriest would be performing all over the world, he must work on his look, most especially his stomach which his alleged babymama called 'belle na water'.

Radiogad shares observation about Cubana Chiefpriest's music and sent memo to Burna Boy and Hellen Ati.

Source: Instagram

He offered to be Cubana Chiefpriest's personal trainer. He also added that Hellen Ati, the alleged babymama would be jealous after seeing the businessman's new shape.

Radiogad sends warning to Burna Boy

Sending a note of warning to Nigerian singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, Radiogad pointed out that Cubana Cheifpriest would collect his Grammy from him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Netizens reacted to all the media personality said about Burna Boy and Cubana Chefpriest. Here are comments below:

@alchemist_1234 wrote:

"He say belle na water, don enter the music ."

@iam_classicman1 shared:

"Leave CP like that Dj Khalid never reduce him own."

@tee_bliss01 commented:

"CP: radio send your account number. Radio: baba mi it's in your DM ."

@grimey_21 commented:

"CP really needed to loss weight."

@camposoladayo reacted:

"U don start to spew nonsense."

@g63_gabril shared:

"As davido threatened you, ever since you begin support anybody around him."

@eteng_chuzzowet_45 reacted:

"Cubana_chiefpriest you too big abeg I didn’t know you could sing this good oh . What a hidden treasure relent talents you have."

Radiogad drags Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Radiogad shared his grievance with Yul Edochie over his decision to take another wife.

Radiogad made certain claims about Edochie's career and warned him of the consequences if he proceeded with the relationship.

According to him, the actor decided to take a second wife and the action has drastically affected his career. He spoke glowingly about Yul Edochie's first wife, May and advised him to change his decision and go back to her.

