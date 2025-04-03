The Young Guardians of Accountability (YGA) has withdrawn its petitions to EFCC and ICPC against Defence Minister Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, admitting the allegations were incorrect

YGA acknowledged that Badaru did not violate Nigeria's Code of Conduct for public officeholders and commended his commitment to transparency and fighting corruption

The group issued an apology to the Defence Minister for the inconvenience caused and praised his dedication to serving the nation

The Young Guardians of Accountability (YGA), an anti-corruption advocacy group, has officially withdrawn its petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru.

The group, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 4, acknowledged that the allegations were erroneous and emphasized the minister's commitment to fighting corruption in the country.

Group Backs Down on Petition Against Defence Minister, Gives Reason

YGA admits error in December petition

In a letter dated April 3, 2025, addressed to both the EFCC and ICPC, YGA’s chairman, Adediran Raymond, expressed regret over the claims made in the group's initial petition on December 17, 2024.

The petition accused the Defence Minister of violating Nigeria's public officeholders’ code of conduct.

Mr. Raymond explained that upon further review, the group realized that the minister had not breached any regulations, prompting them to retract their petition and avoid unjustly targeting a senior government official.

“We, the Young Guardians of Accountability, hereby formally withdraw our petition titled Urgent Request for Investigation and Prosecution of Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, Hon. Minister of Defence,” the letter read.

Minister's commitment to transparency acknowledged

The group’s decision to retract its petition was primarily based on the minister’s commitment to adhere to the Code of Conduct Bureau Act, which governs the conduct of public officeholders in Nigeria.

According to the letter, Badaru has since addressed and corrected the concerns raised in the original petition.

“Based on his recent actions, which have shown his full commitment to complying with the relevant provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act, we have decided to withdraw our petition,” Raymond stated.

Apology issued to Defence Minister

YGA’s chairman concluded the letter by apologizing to Minister Badaru for the undue inconvenience caused by the group's inaccurate allegations.

He further praised the minister for his dedication to the service of the Nigerian people, underscoring his integrity in the ongoing fight against corruption.

“We apologize for the inaccuracies in our initial petition and commend the minister for his unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and serving the nation,” Raymond stated.

