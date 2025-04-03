Portable has shared how he and his first wife, Bewaji, plays at home as the singer, prepares for his boxing match with Speed Darlington

In the clip, the two of them wore their boxing gloves and were seen practicing with each other

The singer was heard screaming that Bewaji wanted to remove his teeth, as fans tried to pick the winner

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shared a video of the boxing match he and his first wife, Bewaji had at home.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star and his colleague, Speed Darlington, had challenged each other to a match and Portable made a video to invite Burna Boy to the match as well.

In another recording, shared by the singer, he was seen wearing his boxing glove while his wife also wore her own.

The two love birds engaged in a fight and Portable was heard screaming that Bewaji wanted to remove his teeth.

Portable, Bewaji become romantic

After exchanging some punches, Portable used his hands to hold his wife by her neck and drew her close to him.

They stopped fighting and playfully became romantic as the singer laughed at his wife and how she attempted to fight him.

Fans react to Portable, Bewaji's fight

Fans of the music star were surprised that Portable could be so romantic because of the constant social media drama he engages in.

They struggled to pick the winner, and some claimed that Bewaji can beat her husband if given the opportunity.

Recall that Portable also had a fight with Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, a few months ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the singer as he practices with his wife, Bewaji. Here are comments below:

@scents_by_dachicq commented:

"At least he dey respect and play with him wife."

@lightbeatz.classic reacted:

"This woman go fit beat portable, Ajeh, She's just trying to be Loyal."

@natocrino said:

"See as I dey smile. It’s always good to marry your friend."

@itsmozay wrote:

"Classic example of fighting for love."

@prettybigmo stated:

"God when who say Portable isn’t romantic."

@pamilerin_smylez shared:

"One person dey find as she go recreate am like this ,she no go fit sleep well."

@bcoal14 commented:

"If na like dis you dey do since we for love you but your werey too much."

@oblack_collection_wears shared:

"Werey so u dhe romantic for home, like this u kon dhe display madness for internet here anyways I love this role wey u just play for this movie."

@educated_thug9 reacted:

"Sister bewaji You no go commot your head for him armpit Abi?"

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga. He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.

Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

