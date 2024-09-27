A graduate in Germany has shared an emotional video showing the moment he moved out of school hostel

In a video, he shared his last moment at the hostel and expressed mixed feelings about starting life as a graduate

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to encourage him

An emotional video capturing a young graduate's emotional departure from his university hostel has touched social media users.

The clip chronicled his bittersweet goodbye to student life, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

Nigerian man in Germany posts video leaving student hostel Photo credit: @emekauba141/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate emotional as he 'faces life'

Emeka Uba, the graduate, shared the clip on TikTok, offering a glimpse into his final moments at the hostel.

The video showed him packing up his belongings, taking one last look around, and bidding farewell to the place he once called home.

As he walked out of the hostel, Emeka expressed a mix of emotions: excitement for the future and nostalgia for the carefree days of student life.

"The day I left student hostel to face life as a graduate in Germany," the video's caption read.

Reactions as graduate leaves student hostel

The TikTok video garnered massive attention, with many relating to the graduate's situation.

@Edithoffical said:

"Congratulations as u journey into d next step of life d land shall favour you."

@KelechiNnanna commented:

"Congratulations nna. Chukwu nọnyere gị as you aim higher in Jesus name, Amen!"

@zzita said:

"Good job may God continue to keep, bless, direct n strengthen you. Congratulations."

@Chi baby said:

"You will come back with smile on your face. Amen."

@treasure stated:

"To be a man is not a day Job, may God bless all the hard working men out there."

@Jovita Love said:

"Congratulations to you dear. May my living Jesus send you a wonderful helper. May the light of God shine upon you anywhere you step ur feet for work. IN THE NAME OF JESUS. AMEN."

@Ofoegbu Goodness added:

"God will not leave you desolate."

Source: Legit.ng