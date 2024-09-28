A Nigerian man who went viral for happily posting his third class degree on social media has been gifted cash

A man came across his viral post and was moved by it, prompting him to send the Ahmadu Bello varsity graduate cash and make him an offer

The excited beneficiary of the cash gift took to social media to inform his followers, saying he was emotional

A third class graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Safwan Onimisi Idris, has received a cash gift from a crypto trader after his viral post.

Safwan became a viral sensation after he flaunted his third class statement of result as he announced his degree online without shame.

The stranger gifted the third class graduate cash. The image of cash used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Wirestock, X/@SafwanAlghazal

Source: Getty Images

Safwan's post inspired many people and caught the attention of the crypto trader, who preferred to be anonymous.

In a follow-up tweet on X, Safwan shared the message the crypto trader sent him. In the text, the crypto trader offered to send him a token to celebrate his graduation and also gave him an opportunity to learn crypto for free.

The crypto trader revealed he also finished with a third class and proved his family wrong with his success.

Safwan was overwhelmed with emotions by the man's gesture. He tweeted:

"My story inspired so many... 🥹

"This Crypto Trader on Twitter who wants his name concealed just sent me some undisclosed amount of money as a gift + free cryptocurrency education 😭❤️❤️🙏🏽.

"I'm very emotional right now guys!!! 😭❤️."

See his tweet here.

People celebrated with Safwan Onimisi Idris

@jesusboy03 said:

"Coming with my own testimony soon.

"Congratulations brother."

@Manboiyy said:

"Well deserved, love this for you."

@IbeChinyere6 said:

"Wow.

"Congratulations. Your story is inspiring."

@Mrdeen___said:

"Everything happens for a reason. Alhamdulillah."

@Kamalmusaa__ said:

"It's your time to shine insha Allah safwan we are with you."

@popoolaquadri73 said:

"Congratulations boss I also have interest in learning crypto pls connect me."

@Ayomide43617071 said:

"Congratulations.

"Told you... Doors of opportunities are already opening."

Third class graduate bags US scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a third class graduate had bagged a fully funded scholarship to study in the US.

An excited Oluwakemi announced her academic feat on TikTok with inspiring pictures. She started her TikTok post with a picture of herself appearing worried, perhaps bothered by opinions that people with 2.2 may have difficulty getting scholarships.

The next picture showed a document from a foreign university after she finally secured a fully funded scholarship. Other pictures showed her with white folks as she moved to the US for her scholarship. People wondered how she pulled it off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng