Tragedy As Retired Policeman Reportedly Kills 3, Self over Land Dispute
- A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Charles Atideka, has reportedly taken his own life after allegedly killing three people over a land dispute in Lagos state
- The tragic incident, confirmed by the Lagos state police command, occurred on Tuesday in Badagry
- However, his son, Henry Atideka, has shared a conflicting report concerning the death of his father
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
A retired police officer, aged 63, identified as DSP Charles Atideka, has reportedly killed himself after allegedly killing three people.
Atideka reportedly shot and killed three individuals over a land dispute in Badagry, Lagos state, before reportedly taking his own life.
The Lagos state police command confirmed the incident to the press on Thursday, April 3, in Badagry.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the sexagenarian perpetrator, allegedly ingested a poisonous substance, became unconscious, and was later rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.
“The suspect in the incident is dead. He killed three people and allegedly took poison after committing the act,” he said.
What really happened
According to Hundeyin, Mr Richard Atideka, Mrs Latevi Atideka, both from Yovoyan community and Mr Muji Onilude from the neighbouring Gberefu community, in Badagry, were killed by the ex-police officer and his yet to be identified accomplice, The Punch reported.
Son: ‘My father didn’t kill self’
Meanwhile, n a swift reaction, Mr Henry Atideka, son of the alleged killer, provided a different account of events.
As reported by Vanguard, he revealed that his late father, Mr. Charles Atideka collapsed and died while on his way to the Badagry Police Station for interrogation.
Atideka said his father had been invited by the police as the prime suspect in the alleged killing of three people in their community.
Henry disputed the Force's claim, stating that medical records from the General Hospital in Badagry indicated otherwise.
He also insisted that his father did not kill anyone.
“I saw his cold body — he was dead. The rise in his blood pressure (BP), caused by the various accusations, was what killed him,” he said.
Source: Legit.ng
