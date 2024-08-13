The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) performance of students of a private co-educational school located in Ogun State has been hailed on social media

The 45 students' stellar performance came to light after the school proudly released their results online

It is noteworthy that the 45 students got A1's in mathematics and a minimum of five distinctions

ImpactHouse Model Schools, located in Ogun State, has released the impressive WAEC results of its 45 students.

On behalf of the management, the private school's director, Sam Abdulazeez, thanked the students, their parents and team members for their academic feat.

All 45 students from the school got A1 in mathematics. Photo Credit: ImpactHouse Model Schools, Worldstagenews

In a Facebook post, Sam stated that no student was left behind as the school raised the bar higher than last year's performance.

Breakdown of ImpactHouse school WAEC results

Giving a breakdown of the WAEC results, Sam said three students had distinctions in all nine subjects, 14 students had distinctions in eight subjects, 27 had distinctions in seven subjects, and one had distinctions in five subjects.

He added that two commercial students topped the list with eight A1's. A look at the result sheet released by the school showed that 45 students all had A1's in mathematics. Sam's statement in part read:

"...Again, no child is left behind. Only four subjects fell below all- roumd distinctions as it was last year. 3 students had distinctions in all nine subjects, 14 students had distinctions in eight subjects, 27 students had distinctions in seven subjects while 1 student had distinctions in 5 subjects. Two Commercial students topped the list with A1 in eight subjects. Subjects with all-round A1 include Math, Further Math, Government, Financial Accounting, Agric. Science and Geography.

"The only subjects where students recorded C include English Language, English Literature, Creative Arts and Data Processing.

"We highly appreciate our students, parents and team members for their extraordinary support that made this possible.

"Please join me in congratulating these students and their teachers for this brilliant performance."

Legit.ng reached out to the school's director, Sam, for comments, but he was yet to respond at the time of this report.

People hail ImpactHouse Model School

Arannilewa Titus Oluwatoba said:

"Incredible! Amazing performance!! Glory be to God in the highest. Congratulations to the students, School and Parents. Greater success in Jesus name!"

Adedeji Olalekan said:

"This is a special birthday gift to Sam Abdulazeez and I join the entire team to celebrate this great win congratulations to the Champions."

Moses Momoh said:

"A big congratulations to the student and parents for this wonderful achievements. May the school continue to grow from glory to glory ijn. Pls keep it up."

Tonia Chinyere said:

"Congratulations to you all. So English is harder than Mathematics after all."

Oluyemisi Adebayo Jaiyeola said:

"This is a wow!!!! result congratulations to the students, teachers and management for their efforts. Congratulations to IHC."

Demi Moh' said:

"Kudos to the students, teachers and school management."

Omolere Abimbola said:

"Wow! Congratulations to the students, to the teachers the management and the entire Impact House family . I pray that God will continue to impart more wisdom , knowledge and understanding on all the students and bring more innovation to the teaching Crew in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

Legit.ng reported simple ways to check one's WASSCE result.

Port Harcourt school celebrates students' WAEC performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the WAEC results of a Port Harcourt school had surfaced online.

The 10 students who did well in the WAEC were celebrated by the school, which described their performance as excellent. In a post by Mirror International School, Port Harcourt Rivers state, photos of the students were posted alongside their 2024 WAEC results.

The students include Oluwatosin, who scored A1 in five subjects, B2 in two subjects, and B3 in two others. Sophia also scored A1 in five subjects, B2 in two subjects, and B3 in the remaining two.

