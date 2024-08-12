WAEC has disclosed how to check the 2024 WASSCE results following its release on Monday, August 12

Out of the total number of candidates that sat the exam in Nigeria, 1,685,889 candidates had all their papers processed and released

Legit.ng reports that only MTN, Glo and Airtel subscribers can check their WASSCE results using this SMS method

Yaba, Lagos state - On Monday, August 12, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of candidates who sat the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The update was made known via WAEC’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The statement also shared a link to check for candidates to check their results.

How to check 2024 WAEC result

For candidates who participated in the examination, Legit.ng explains how to check the results, primarily via WAEC's website and SMS.

Log on to WAEC result checker, https://waecdirect.org Check the left side of the website. Enter your 10-digit WAEC examination number

(This is your 7-digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

4. For examination year < 1999, enter your 8-digit WAEC Examination Number

(This is your 5-digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 19865001)

5. Enter the 4 digits of your examination year eg. 2002

6. Select the type of examination

7. Enter the e-PIN voucher number

8. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

9. Click 'Submit' and wait for the results window to come up

Check WAEC result by SMS

Send an SMS in the format below:

WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

To short-code 32327 (MTN, Celtel and Glo subscribers)

For example -:

WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2007

Note:

Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message.

Wait for your result to be delivered to your phone via SMS.

SMS costs N30.

Meanwhile, if you have any challenges checking your result earlier, you can send an email to WAEC's online support, support@waec.org.

Source: Legit.ng