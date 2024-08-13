WAEC 2024: Nigerian Man Shares Photo of His Female Niece Result Who Got 5 A1s, Passes All Subjects
- A Nigerian man, Anike Ukechukwu, recently shared his niece Nwankwo Ifunanya Clara's 2024 WAEC (West African Examination Council) results.
- In a photo posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukechukwu proudly revealed that Clara excelled in all her subjects, including achieving a credit in English Language and an A1 in General Mathematics
- Clara, who attended Master Amabilis Secondary School in Umuoji, Anambra State, sat for the WAEC exams and earned an impressive 5 A1s, 2 Bs, and 2 Cs across all nine subjects
Anike Ukechukwu, a Nigerian man, recently took to social media to celebrate his niece Nwankwo Ifunanya Clara's exceptional performance in the 2024 WAEC (West African Examination Council) exams.
Ukechukwu posted a photo of her results on X (formerly Twitter), proudly highlighting her achievements.
Clara, who sat for the exams at Master Amabilis Secondary School in Umuoji, Anambra State, earned a credit in English Language and an A1 in General Mathematics.
WAEC 2024: Nigerian boy clears his result with 4 A1s, 2 Bs, gets distinction in Marketing, Government
Nigerian student gets 5 A1s in WAEC
Many people are of the opinion that achievement such as this are particularly significant given the rigorous nature of the WAEC exams, which are a critical milestone for students across West Africa.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Clara's results as shared by Ukechukwu, which include 5 A1s, 2 Bs, and 2 Cs across all nine subjects, reflect her hard work and dedication, making her family and school proud.
Her success, according to people, shows the importance of quality education in Nigeria, especially in regions like Anambra State, where students may face challenges in accessing resources and opportunities.
Recently, Legit.ng covered the story of a Nigerian student who did excellently well in her WASCE examination and her school shared the WAEC result.
See the results below:
Female student scores poorly in English
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student, Chisom Francisca, turned to social media for guidance after checking her West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.
The student, who shared a photo of her result, inquired about her eligibility to study banking and finance despite receiving a D7 in English Language.
Chisom Francisca, who shared her concerns on Facebook, garnered attention from netizens who offered suggestions for her.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.