A Nigerian man has shared a photo showing his younger brother's impressive WASSCE result

The appreciative man showed gratitude to his brother's teachers and mentors for their efforts towards his success

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to congratulate the student on his result

A Nigerian student's outstanding performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been praised online.

The student's grades in the nine subjects he sat for impressed his elder brother who praised the tireless efforts of his educators.

Nigerian man shares younger brother's WASSCE result Photo credit: Liba Taylor/Getty Images. Depicted student has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man shows off brother's WASSCE result

Misbahu El-Hamza, the student's brother, took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude towards the teachers and mentors who played a pivotal role in his sibling's success.

He praised their commitment to his brother's education and sought divine blessings for their endeavours.

According to him, his brother had an aggregate of 259 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and also passed WASSCE.

The student's result showcased his academic prowess, with top grades in Marketing and Mathematics.

He also demonstrated a strong understanding of various subjects, including Economics, Civic Education, Agricultural Science, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

He had A1 in Marketing, B3 in Economics, B3 in Civic education, C4 in English, A1 in Mathematics, B2 in Agricultural science, B3 in Biology, B3 in Chemistry and B3 in Physics.

"Our younger brother got 259 in his UTME and now has the following WAEC result. Alhamdulillah!Once again, we very much appreciate his teachers and mentors. May Allah bless their efforts with the best of rewards. Amin. Alhamdulillah," the proud brother wrote.

Reactions trail student's WASSCE result

Nigerians flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, acknowledging the student's remarkable achievement.

Muhd Salisu said:

"Ma sha Allah! May Allah bless the results."

Ahmed Abdul said:

"Masha Allah!Congratulations and best wishes to him!"

Abdul Rahman said:

"MashaAllah laquata illa Billah BarakALLAHU fih. I told him to ask u confirm if buk still conduct post ume. Don't know if he does talk to you. If they don't then it's a good stance for him. May Allah bless and fulfill all his good wishes!"

Sarah reacted:

"Please I've been trying to check mine but it's not showing."

Usman Tanimu added:

"Masha Allah. May Allah bless the knowledge."

Source: Legit.ng