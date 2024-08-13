A Nigerian student, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who sat for the West African Examination Council, WAEC, shared his exam results with joy

Ibrahim Abdullahi, a Nigerian student from Government Day Secondary School in Nigeria, has finally checked his West African Council Examination, WAEC, results.

Abdullahi was able to score above credit in most of subjects he sat for with 4 A1s in subjects such as Makketing, Government, Civic Education, and Agricultural Science.

After checking the result, Abdullah made a post on Facebook on his result with the following caption:

“Congratulation to my humble self for my waec result, and I wish all senior secondary schools candidates for 2024 to be success.”

Boy clears his WASSCE results

Reports from Legit.ng showed that the WAEC results for 2024 were officially released on August 12, 2012. Candidates have complained that they have yet to see their results due to various issues.

Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Dr. Amos Dangut told media the following:

“1,685,889 candidates, representing 93.39%, have their results fully processed and released. 119,327 candidates, representing 6.61% have one or more of their subjects still being processed due to some issues being resolved.”

See the results below:

Reactions about the boy’s impressive WAEC result:

Akinbiyi Ayomide said:

“Congratulations to you.”

Share Young Boy wrote:

“Congraulation bro may god help me with like this result.”

Chall Mhe Pretty commented:

“Congratulations Abdullahi.”

