A secondary school in Port Harcourt has released the 2024 WAEC results of its students to show their performance

The school, Mirror International School released the WAEC results of 10 students showing that they did excellently well

The 10 brilliant students scored A1, B2 and B3 in many subjects including mathematics and the English language

In a post by Mirror International School, Port Harcourt Rivers state, photos of the students were posted alongside their 2024 WAEC results.

WAEC result of Port Harcourt-based secondary school

The students include Oluwatosin who scored A1 in five subjects, B2 in two subjects and B3 in two others.

Also, Sophia scored A1 in five subjects, bagged B2 in two subjects and B3 in the remaining two.

Another student who did excellently well in the 2024 WAEC is Sythril who cleared his examination with As and Bs.

Mirror International School said the student had excellent results as released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on August 10.

The school says:

"One thing is common: excellent results."

See the full results below:

Nigerian man bags PhD abroad

A resilient Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK. His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

Victor scored B3 in literature in English and C4 in English. He also got C6 in Yoruba and C4 in mathematics.

The man said he shared the WAEC result online as a way of thanksgiving for how far he had gone in his academic journey.

The result also showed that Victor scored B2 in agricultural science and also B2 in biology. Many people praised him for being resilient and refusing to give up on his dreams.

