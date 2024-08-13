A brilliant Nigerian boy made his parents proud because of his excellent performance in the 2024 WAEC examination

The boy's WAEC result shows that he scored A1 in seven subjects including further mathematics and chemistry

The student registered for nine subjects in the WAEC examination and he got B2 in civic education and B3 in economics

A Nigerian student who took the 2024 WAEC examination made his parents proud.

The boy's performance was seen after the results of the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) were released on Monday, August 12.

Philemon Isaac Iortange scored A1 in 7 WAEC subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/Isaac Iortange.

The boy's father, Isaac Iortange, shared his son's result on Facebook and said he was privileged to have a son like him.

His father said:

"Congratulations to you my son. I'm privileged to father a son like you."

The WAEC result shows that the student, Philemon Isaac got A1 in seven subjects.

He scored A1 in further mathematics, A1 in general mathematics, A1 in English language and A1 in physics, A1 in fisheries and chemistry.

Philemon also scored B2 in civic education and B3 in economics. Isaac also scored 343 marks in the 2024 JAMB.

Reactions as father shares his son's WAEC result

Kingsley Tammy Jumbo said:

"This chap is very brilliant, God really blessed you with him."

Fadilat E Idris said:

"Congratulations my son. This is a stepping stone to greater heights and growth. The Lord is with you always."

Atomigba Uva said:

"Very encouraging my brother, the sky is your limit son. Congratulations!"

Tolbert Abutu said:

"The guy is truly the father's son. Congratulations!"

Magdalene Iortange said:

"Congratulations. To your son."

Ibekwe Kelvin said:

"Wow! Congratulations to you Philemon."

Shield Eke said:

"What an impressive result. Congratulations!"

Igbalumun Isaac said:

"He learned from the best. Congratulations to Isaac Iortange jnr. You instilled in him what he needed to succeed. Congratulations to you too."

Students celebrate after writing WAEC

In a related story, students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

