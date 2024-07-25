Visa Application: 4 Unlucky Nigerians Whose Visas Were Denied, Their Touching Stories Went Viral
- When people apply for visas, it is their hope that their application is approved, but this is not always the case
- In 2024 alone, stories of some unlucky Nigerians whose visa applications were unsuccessful have surfaced on social media
- Legit.ng highlights some of those failed visa application cases and the touching stories of the applicants
While an international passport is necessary, a visa is very important, as one cannot enter or remain within a country without it.
It is noteworthy that not everyone who applies for visas gets approval and there are varying reasons one's visa may be rejected.
In this article, Legit.ng revisits the viral stories of four Nigerians whose visa applications were unsuccessful.
1. Man denied visa over unpaid loans
A Nigerian man, Leonard IB Marcus, shared the story of a fellow countryman whose visa application was reportedly denied over a loan he took in 2020 that he has not settled.
He said the unpaid N5k loan was discovered when the visa applicant's BVN was checked.
Legit.ng reached out to Hauwa Uthman, an immigration consultant and lawyer based in Lagos, to confirm whether an unpaid loan may affect one's visa application. Hauwa told Legit.ng that it is a possibility.
2. Ex-ambassador and wife denied Schengen visas
In a series of tweets on Monday, June 24, a Nigerian TV host and producer, Bolanle Olukanni, lamented that her father and mother were denied Schengen visas by the Austrian government.
She noted that her father served as Nigeria's ambassador to Austria for three years and had lived and served in the European country.
3. Lady's visa denied after she sold her properties
“I’m satisfied”: Akpabio breaks silence on rumours of dating top Nollywood celebrities, video trends
A Nigerian lady shared how her hope of relocating abroad was cut short after her visa was denied.
She had sold all her properties with the expectation that her visa would be approved, but the reverse was the case.
The lady said when her visa was denied, she had to start life afresh and resorted to sleeping in an empty house without curtains.
Lady's US visa approved years after rejection
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated her US visa being approved two years after her application was denied.
The lady, @badgirlprech, announced the development on TikTok with a hilarious video. In the video, she proudly displayed her international passport, which showed her US visa approval. @badgirlprech then pretended to be asleep with the passport in her hand.
Explaining her action in the video, the excited lady revealed she first applied in 2022 but was denied. Her visa application was successful in 2024. She funnily remarked that she checks her passport every second because she can't sleep.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng