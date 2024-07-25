When people apply for visas, it is their hope that their application is approved, but this is not always the case

In 2024 alone, stories of some unlucky Nigerians whose visa applications were unsuccessful have surfaced on social media

Legit.ng highlights some of those failed visa application cases and the touching stories of the applicants

While an international passport is necessary, a visa is very important, as one cannot enter or remain within a country without it.

It is noteworthy that not everyone who applies for visas gets approval and there are varying reasons one's visa may be rejected.

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the viral stories of four Nigerians whose visa applications were unsuccessful.

1. Man denied visa over unpaid loans

A Nigerian man, Leonard IB Marcus, shared the story of a fellow countryman whose visa application was reportedly denied over a loan he took in 2020 that he has not settled.

He said the unpaid N5k loan was discovered when the visa applicant's BVN was checked.

Legit.ng reached out to Hauwa Uthman, an immigration consultant and lawyer based in Lagos, to confirm whether an unpaid loan may affect one's visa application. Hauwa told Legit.ng that it is a possibility.

2. Ex-ambassador and wife denied Schengen visas

In a series of tweets on Monday, June 24, a Nigerian TV host and producer, Bolanle Olukanni, lamented that her father and mother were denied Schengen visas by the Austrian government.

She noted that her father served as Nigeria's ambassador to Austria for three years and had lived and served in the European country.

3. Lady's visa denied after she sold her properties

A Nigerian lady shared how her hope of relocating abroad was cut short after her visa was denied.

She had sold all her properties with the expectation that her visa would be approved, but the reverse was the case.

The lady said when her visa was denied, she had to start life afresh and resorted to sleeping in an empty house without curtains.

Lady's US visa approved years after rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated her US visa being approved two years after her application was denied.

The lady, @badgirlprech, announced the development on TikTok with a hilarious video. In the video, she proudly displayed her international passport, which showed her US visa approval. @badgirlprech then pretended to be asleep with the passport in her hand.

Explaining her action in the video, the excited lady revealed she first applied in 2022 but was denied. Her visa application was successful in 2024. She funnily remarked that she checks her passport every second because she can't sleep.

