A Nigerian girl has shared her pain online after selling her properties with the intention of relocating abroad

Unfortunately, her visa got denied and she had no other option than to continue staying in her now empty house

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many expressing their sadness over her situation

A young and hardworking Nigerian girl's plan to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures failed woefully.

This sadly happened after she sold out all her properties in Nigeria while awaiting her visa to travel abroad.

Nigerians girl's visa gets denied

According to the girl identified as @graciouschioma on TikTok, she earlier had no doubts about her relocation but unfortunately, she got disappointed.

Chioma said her visa got denied, leaving her with no other option than to start sleeping inside an empty house without curtains.

In her words:

"I sold everything in my house because I thought I would relocate. The visa was later denied then I started living in an empty apartment with no curtains in it and sleeping on the floor. This is my morning routine in an empty apartment."

Reactions as lady's visa gets denied

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to encourage the lady over her situation.

@selfmademi said:

"This is just me right now, sold everything and pack out of my house believing am traveling but was scammed and lost all."

@July said:

"How una take dey do dis thing. You guys will just wake up than on camera and then go back to sleep to wake you again?"

@King Koker reacted:

"My neighbor did it dat year even gav us his plastic chair on reaching there they locked him up before deporting him thank God dem never give him room out. Na so baba come collect him chair from us oh."

@Jay-Jay John Ikegima asked:

"What happened to the money realised from the sells?"

@Lovely Bee Perfumery reacted:

"At least u still have a wardrobe, Kitchen cabinet and most importantly Skin Care Products. I still envy u."

@ojumoolatobi commented:

"This is me in 2014, gave my younger brother all my wares because I thought I was leaving the country for Spain, only for my visa to be denied them, I no fit cry but I thank God for life now."

@omolola Williams added:

"So sorry abt this. Be strong and never stop trying. Most ppl u see didn’t get it at their 1st to 4th try."

Source: Legit.ng