The Austrian government has denied Schengen visas to a former Nigerian ambassador and his wife

The ex-ambassador's daughter disclosed this on X as she lamented over the shocking development

She revealed her father was a Nigerian ambassador to Austria for three years and had lived and served in the European country

Bolanle Olukanni, a TV host and producer, has cried out after the Austrian government denied her father, an ex-Nigerian ambassador, and mum Schengen visas.

In a series of tweets on X on Monday, June 24, Bolanle revealed her father lived and served in Austria for three years.

According to Consilium, a Schengen visa is an authorisation issued by a Schengen state that allows travellers to enter the Schengen area for intended short stays in or transit through the territory of a Schengen state.

The Schengen area covers 29 European countries that have officially abolished border controls at their mutual borders.

Bolanle lamented how the Nigerian passport has been bastardised. She wrote:

"I just want you guys to know that the Nigeria passport has really been bastardized. My father is a whole retired Ambassador who lived and served in Austria for 3 years. He applied for a schengen visa alongside my mum and the Austrian embassy denied their visas

"Do you realize the lack of diplomacy and courtesy and disregard for a country you have to have to deny a former foreign service officer a visa. A Foreign service officer who served for 30 years and has been to over 30 countries ."

Retired ambassador's visa denial stirs reactions

@thatpoetclem said:

"Shhhhhh… Don’t let them hear you demarketing Nigeria, the Nigerian passport was the best in the world until you tweeted this."

@Irunnia_ said:

"The other day Tayo Aina came online to complain about how useless our passport is and they said he was spoiling the Nigerian name.

"If they’re denying a retired ambassador then what hope do the average Nigerian have?"

@espeezeal said:

"But wetin your papa sef do while he was ambassador?

"How was his regime?

"What are your dad's achievements?

"How many ordinary people did he help that can raise him back today, if not to japa what is he looking for up and down with all the naija money he Don chop."

@adebiyioluwafem said:

"That’s quite ridiculous! Diplomats should have special treatment under UN convention."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 said:

"Some people said it here that our passport is the weakest.

"APC supporters attacked and came up with lies just to save face and continue fooling Nigerians into believing our passport is not weak."

