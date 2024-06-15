An unpaid loan has reportedly cost a Nigerian man his visa as the immigration office has denied his application

According to a man who shared the story, the visa applicant got denied because his Bank Verification Number (BVN) showed he owes a loan app N5k since 2020

Mixed reactions have trailed the story as some people disputed the claim while others affirmed its possibility

A Nigerian man's visa application has been denied after it was discovered he has been owing a loan app since 2020.

Leonard IB Marcus, who narrated the story, said the man owed a loan app N5k.

He has been owing a loan app N5k since 2020. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: iNueng, FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Leonard IB Marcus wrote:

"Someone's Visa was denied all because his BVN shows he's owing one loan app 5,000 naira since 2020."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Explaining how one's credit history can be ascertained, Leonard wrote:

"Some of you don't know your BVN is literally your identity.

"You use it to borrow money from a licensed loan app and for some reason you didn't meet up payment since 2020.

"And you applied to leave the country for Canada or America..... The rest is OYO.

"These people will write to Beareau de change and have your bvn blacklisted except you payoff that loan, you don't know what awaits you."

Legit.ng could not confirm the authenticity of the story at the time of this report.

People react to the visa denial

Ohekwuru Dave said:

"Many people think this is a lie.

"Try to apply for your credit report from a credit bureau so you can know your credit score and see all your details about your loan records.

"It will save you a lot of embarrassment."

Israel Ifeoluwa said:

"Lmao .

"Which embassy did you go to and your BVN was what they asked for?

"Una go just dey find engagement up and down.

"Most of this loan apps are not registered, they charge way too high."

Jesse Peters Chimaobi said:

"Na to collect 500k from fairmoney enter Togo or cotonou then Europe.

"Dey whyne."

Richard Jonah Jnr said:

"Wetin concern me with VISA, if I pay Fair Money and Palm Pay make I bend."

Florence Kendra Nnolum said:

"It depends on the kind of Visa.

"It's not possible if it's a student visa provided you have a sponsor. There wouldn't be any need checking your statement of account or credit history."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was granted a US visa after he told the embassy he wanted to ride a bicycle abroad.

Nigerian man with N100m POF denied visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada denied a Nigerian man a student visa after finding N100 million as his proof of funds.

A TikTok user, @muvey10, narrated that a man in one of her groups opened up about being denied a Canadian study visa despite having N100 million as his proof of funds.

In a TikTok video, the techie explained that visa application reviewers like storytelling and knocked the man for presenting N100 million as proof of funds for a study visa.

Source: Legit.ng