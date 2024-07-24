Illebe John, a remarkable Nigerian graduate, has achieved a first-class degree in pharmacy from Delta State University

His sister shared the induction proceedings, capturing the moment John received his certificate and four prestigious awards

With an impressive cumulative grade point average of 4.83 out of 5.0, he was recognised as the overall best-graduating student in his department

A Nigerian man Illebe John, who graduated with first-class degree in pharmacy from Delta State University, was celebrated by his parents.

His sister showed the induction proceedings where his brother received his certificate and 4 awards.

Exceptional Nigerian student wins four awards. Photo credit: @joyese

Celebrating Illebe John's outstanding academic success

The graduated student with a cumulative grade point average of 4.83 out of 5.0 also was the overall best-graduating student in his department and received N500,000. The video was posted by @joyese.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pretty precious said:

“Your brother was in my hostel before he graduated.”

Marylove wrote:

“I tap frm dis in for my children in Jesus name amen.”

Joyese:

“They will do better than this ma.”

Henry onyeka:

“Ur bruh is really a genus o . he's my senior colleague. sincerely, being consistent with grades here in pharmacy school is really demanding.... u need God's grace.”

Joyese:

“Thank you for the compliment.”

Joyese:

“Yes, I will put you in the part 2.”

Kcee:

“Congratulations to him.”

Blooms:

“This was last year?”

Joyese:

“It was this year April 2024,I didn’t post since cause I have been busy.”

Cake Asaba:

“Congratulations.... i'll make my mom proud amen.”

Qwinpeace@09:

“Was he informed that he was the bgs or it was announced that day?”

Joyese:

“He was informed and it was also announced

Source: Legit.ng