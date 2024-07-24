Best Graduating Student of Pharmacy with 4.83 CGPA From Delta State University Gets N500,000
- Illebe John, a remarkable Nigerian graduate, has achieved a first-class degree in pharmacy from Delta State University
- His sister shared the induction proceedings, capturing the moment John received his certificate and four prestigious awards
- With an impressive cumulative grade point average of 4.83 out of 5.0, he was recognised as the overall best-graduating student in his department
A Nigerian man Illebe John, who graduated with first-class degree in pharmacy from Delta State University, was celebrated by his parents.
His sister showed the induction proceedings where his brother received his certificate and 4 awards.
Celebrating Illebe John's outstanding academic success
The graduated student with a cumulative grade point average of 4.83 out of 5.0 also was the overall best-graduating student in his department and received N500,000. The video was posted by @joyese.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Pretty precious said:
“Your brother was in my hostel before he graduated.”
Marylove wrote:
“I tap frm dis in for my children in Jesus name amen.”
Joyese:
“They will do better than this ma.”
Henry onyeka:
“Ur bruh is really a genus o . he's my senior colleague. sincerely, being consistent with grades here in pharmacy school is really demanding.... u need God's grace.”
Joyese:
“Thank you for the compliment.”
Joyese:
“Yes, I will put you in the part 2.”
Kcee:
“Congratulations to him.”
Blooms:
“This was last year?”
Joyese:
“It was this year April 2024,I didn’t post since cause I have been busy.”
Cake Asaba:
“Congratulations.... i'll make my mom proud amen.”
Qwinpeace@09:
“Was he informed that he was the bgs or it was announced that day?”
Joyese:
“He was informed and it was also announced
