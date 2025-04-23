Before his death on Monday, April 21, Pope Francis had placed a final phone call to a Catholic priest of a parish located in Gaza

Two days before his death, Pope Francis made one final phone call to a pastor in charge of a parish in Gaza.

The Argentine priest pastoring the Gazan parish has revealed the discussion he had with the departed Christian leader in what has become their final phone call.

The pastor shared his final conversation with Pope Francis before his death.

According to reports, the Pope had called Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Holy Family Parish in the Gaza Strip.

The phone call happened on Saturday night, April 19, moments before going to St. Peter’s Basilica to pray before the Easter Vigil, Catholic News Agency reports.

The priest said Pope Francis had called to check on the Catholic faithful in the Gaza Strip, as he always does.

He said:

“He told us he was praying for us, blessed us, and thanked us for our prayers on his behalf.”

Father Romanelli, who is deeply moved by the Pope's gesture, explained to Vatican News what it felt like.

“Pope Francis is a pastor who loves and follows this small community of ours. He prays and works for peace."

He said over the past 19 months, Pope Francis had been in constant contact with the people of Gaza.

Romanelli said the Pope did not even stop calling them during the 38 days he was in the hospital.

His words:

“He was concerned about how we were doing, whether we had eaten, about the children. We hope that his appeals won’t be ignored: that the bombing will stop, that this war will end, that the hostages will be released, and that humanitarian aid will reach those who are suffering."

The priest got a phone call from Pope Francis two days before his death.

Pope's final moments make headlines

According to Vatican News, the Pope's final hours were not marked by suffering.

The news outlet reports that his sudden illness set in around 5:30am after which he went into a coma.

He also made a hand gesture, indicating a farewell to his nurse before he died.

It says:

"Around 5:30 AM, the first signs of the sudden illness appeared, prompting an immediate response from those keeping watch over him. Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma. According to those who were with him in his final moments, he did not suffer. It all happened quickly."

