A Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate the success of her United States visa application

According to her, when she applied for her US visa in 2022, she was denied and had to wait two years to reapply

Her unique celebration captured in a video elicited reactions online, with many people tapping into her testimony

Two years after she was denied, a Nigerian lady has celebrated her US visa getting approved.

@badgirlprech announced the development on TikTok with a hilarious video.

She said her visa application was unsuccessful in 2022. Photo Credit: @badgirlprech

Source: TikTok

In the video, she proudly displayed her international passport showing her US visa approval.

@badgirlprech then pretended to be asleep with the passport in her hand. Explaining her action in the video, the excited lady revealed she first applied in 2022 but was denied.

Her visa application was successful in 2024. She funnily remarked that she checks her passport every second because she can't sleep.

Watch her video below:

People react to the lady's visa celebration

Lizzygold95 said:

"Mine will never keep long in Jesus name amen oooooooooo 🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲 it is done congratulations to me amen."

Ella_cutie said:

"Amen I receive my visa and passport approved ijn Amen."

Sarah said:

"Congratulations how long did it take to get an interview date?"

Say hi to anikemi said:

"😊 It’s your time my darling ❤️Enjoy please."

oluwadarasimi said:

"My visa will be approved ijn and my guy visa."

levifii said:

"Me three days ago🤣.

"I even had to confirm that the passport was mine."

pressy❤️💖♥️ said:

"Mine soon can't wait...... I claim it now and forever ijmn."

Ronkiss said:

"😂😂 I am probably the only Nigerian that never took this visa tin seriously… yet I still got it d 1st time I tried to apply."

Legit.ng reported that a woman got emotional after her Canadian visa was approved.

Mum weeps as daughter's visa gets rejected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shed tears after her daughter's visa application was denied while hers was approved.

@blessblack14 intended to go abroad with her daughter and thought their visas would be approved. In a video, @blessblack14 burst into tears, saying it hurt her deeply. She questioned God and rhetorically asked why things turned out this way for them. Wording on her TikTok video read:

"My daughter's visa was denied and mine was approved. It hurt so much. God, can I know why this has to happen this way?"

Source: Legit.ng