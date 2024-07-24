Mixed reactions have trailed a video of two visually impaired students participating in the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge

Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge is a chorus from Nigerian folklore music legend Mike “Gentleman” Ejeagha's 1983 song, which skitmaker Brain Jotter creatively used

The blind students' perfect delivery of their version of the challenge made many questions if they truly have a vision problem

Two students of the Bethesda School for the Blind have caused a stir online over their Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo video.

The students took part in the global dance challenge based on folklore music legend Mike “Gentleman” Ejeagha's 1983 hit song.

The blind students did the challenge with perfection. Photo Credit: @bethesdaschoolng

Source: TikTok

The challenge was started by skitmaker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter.

It involves two participants facing opposing directions, doing a comical leg dance and then chasing each other while the "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo'' chorus plays in the background.

In a TikTok video, the two blind students delivered their version to perfection, causing netizens to wonder if they are genuinely visually impaired.

Bethesda School of the Blind has amassed over 147k followers on TikTok thanks to their skits and entertaining content.

Watch the video below:

Netizens in disbelief over the students' performance

Thelma1582 said:

"Noting way una won tell me way I go believe again. These people dey see road."

OGHENE ❤️ Tega said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂Una go really confess one day because how una take watch the dance me wey get two eyes I never sabi the dance Hahhhhhh."

Wîçkẽð ‼️ said:

"Everyday for the thief one day for the owner I know say una go confess one day."

Olutunde Oyindamolar said:

"This is not even my problem. ATM debited one man in front of me today without dispensing to him, Baba grabbed my clothe & shouted "you are my witness."

TOXIC BOY 😈 said:

"Wait wait I dont understand 😂 😂 did they just jump that thing?"

Willow Neptune said:

"You dey face challenge you still dey do challenge."

ewuolaayodeleabra said:

"I talk am sey this Bros dey see. Nah house rent make am run leave house."

ꨄDavido’s wifeꨄ said:

"Una go confess one day."

Story behind Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared an interesting story behind the trending old song Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo.

Her story begins with a king's daughter requesting an elephant from anyone who desires to marry her in the animal kingdom.

It was a difficult task, but the tortoise noted he was up to it. The only way he could get the elephant, who was his friend, was by tricking him to the palace. The tortoise informed the elephant that the king had invited him to the prestigious Ofala festival in Igbo land.

Source: Legit.ng