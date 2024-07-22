More Nigerians are visiting legendary singer Mike Ejeagha whose song is currently trending on TikTok

It all started when Brain Jotter used Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Onye Isi Oche' song for a funny dance

Many TikTok users have since copied the funny dance and one of them was seen in Mike Ejeagha's house

A Nigerian man has visited the house of legendary singer, Mike Ejeagha to appreciate him.

Mike Ejeagha's song, 'Onye Isi Oche' became one of the hottest trending sounds on TikTok lately.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is a didactic folklorist who mixes music with engaging stories accompanied with irresistable guitar sounds.

His song caught the attention of young people after it was used for a funny dance by popular comedian, Brain Jotter.

'Gwo gwo gwon ngwo' trend reaches fever pitch

Many TikTok users have jumped on the trend, copying Brain Jotter's dance moves.

Also, some of them sought Gentleman Mike Ejeagha and paid homage to the 95-year-old.

In a video, @clinttalker01 was seen with the legendary folklorist as he was dropping some naira notes on the floor apparently to appreciate the singer whose songs are laced with lessons.

According to Boom Play, a music streaming app, the song, 'Onye Isi Oche' was released in Mike's 'Akuko Na Egwu' album in 1983.

Reactions as man visits Mike Ejeagha

@Mams_oma7 said:

"Na brain jotter open una eyes you still go there dey show yourself with 20k. You dey Enugu una no say Ejeagha dey before abeg get out."

@sarahchrisp said:

"Is like I go find one music sing make I fit enjoy for old age."

@sweettreasure said:

"One of my uncle that time, if you talk he will say akuko Mike ejeagha."

@Kpoa_of_PortHarcourt said:

"Make una allow this man rest kwanu! just send the money to his account and not put it out there.... He is a Legend and that won't change."

