Nigerian internet sensation Verydarkman shared his two cents on the online discussion about Brian Jotter and Mike Ejeagha's royalty

The skit maker generated an online buzz with his dance challenge on the highlife singer's decades-old song "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo"

While are arguing that Brian Jotter should pay royalties to Ejeagha, Verydarkman thinks things should be handled differently as he gave his reasons

Nigerian internet sensation Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman (VDM), addressed his fellow citizens and other concerned netizens regarding skit maker Brain Jotter and folktale legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Recall that Brain Jotter initiated an online challenge using Mike Ejeagha's decades-old song "Gwo Gwo Ngwo." The challenge has garnered participation from top celebrities in the country.

Verydarkman weighs in on Brain Jotter appreciating Mike Ejeagha. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerians are urging that the comedian should generously reward Mike Ejeagha for using his song to trend on social media.

Although Brain Jotter and his team visited the Indigenous singer in his hometown, Enugu state, and appreciated him with N2 million, the skit maker revealed that he didn't make any money from the online frenzy and that the cash gift came from his own pocket.

Amid the varied opinions on whether Brain Jotter should pay Mike Ejeagha royalties, Verydarkman argued the case should be the opposite. According to the social media activist, Brain Jotter revived the song many years after its release.

VDM stated that Ejeagha should appreciate Brain Jotter as he introduced the song to the modern generation. He also noted that copyright infringement does not apply in this case and cited examples of other scenarios where content creators, including himself, engage with throwback songs.

Watch the video below:

VDM spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@MrFEM0:

"And brain jotter was right, all royalties on that song goes to mike."

@Illuminou2000:

Some people are just giving that man a bad advice to get a lawyer. Instead of advising him to celebrate his legacy.

@TOLUWANIMi166:

"He is right on this. Who listen to the song before? And if the boy "brain jotter" does not have any fame before, the song will not trend."

@huncle_miiley:

"Make people just dey move anyhow...na twitter for you Sha cuz tell me how my video go go viral with your song Dem you go say I owe you royalty for what? I voice the song or I upload am for any platform as remix or refix...same video dance wey everybody don dey do b4 now o."

@Salamanda042:

Which one be reviving like say them no dey play the man music for east."

@WinterRampage:

"If Mike go follow mumu advise from stvpid Nigerians take Lawyer sue Brain Jotter, hin go still lose… Then Brain Jotter can counter-sue for defamation. X Nigerians are likely d stvpidest people on earth!"

VDM shares evidence against Blord

VDM earlier shared reported evidence he has against a famous Bitcoin trader, Linus Williams, aka Blord.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Linus Williams on Tuesday, July 16, in Abuja.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms. Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

Source: Legit.ng