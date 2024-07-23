Nigerian actress Ini Edo is still in the news over the viral rumour of her and Senate President Goodwill Akpabio

Nigerian actress Ini Edo gave rumours mongers something delectable to dwell on amid allegations that she is one of senate president Goodwill Akpabio’s former side chicks.

Legit.ng reported that The infamous Instagram blog Gistlovers claimed that Ini Edo, popular hair vendor Wanneka, and others were once involved in romantic relationships with Godswill Akpabio.

Ini Edo's new beach clips spurred reactions online. Credit: @inideo, @goodswillakpabio

In the midst of the social media frenzy, Ini Edo, who remained unconcerned about the rumours, took to Instagram to share some adorable images of herself.

The movie diva appears to be on an island vacation in Mexico as she shared more firestorm pictures from her recent beach outing.

Ini, yet to directly address the scandal hovering around her name, noted that she was “steezed up in the beautiful island of Roatan, Honduras” and further shared love and light with her followers.

Ini Edo new pictures spurs reactions online

kadi_zean:

"Living the life and minding your business, still maintaining steeze ..love eet mama🔥🔥 Biko enjoy."

floppi_city:

"Yasssss mama live that lifeeeeee Over here we booked and busyyyyyyy."

djwoske:

"INIEEEEEE!! Enjoyment no go kee you o."

nash_nailcakery:

"The queen🔥🔥🔥🔥..they nova born them, chop live geng."

milkymeddler:

"Yes brown sugar😍😍😍🔥, All my love."

classic_men_accessories:

"The most delectable brown skinned girl."

officialbconsultant:

"This one pain Gistlover and thier whistle-blower."

hannysglowtouchbeautysalon:

"Life is meant to be enjoy."

preshprecious22:

"Mama ur name came out in merit list."

destinychild6861:

"So na una the finish Nigeria money? You're still my fav,I still love you regardless."

