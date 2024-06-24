A Nigerian writer has disagreed with widespread opinions that Chioma is lucky to be tying the knot with Davido

According to the writer, Chioma's forthcoming wedding is not a luck factor but a product of her personality

The man broke down how Chioma deserved to wed Davido and her personality that attracted the Timeless crooner

A Nigerian man has praised Davido's wife-to-be, Chioma Avril Rowland, ahead of the couple's wedding, which is scheduled for Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

While hyping up the forthcoming 'Chivido 2024,' the man countered claims that Chioma is lucky to be marrying Davido.

The man said Chioma deserves to be marrying Davido and is not lucky. Photo Credit: @davido, @thechefchi

The writer, Gerry, stated that Chioma's forthcoming wedding was not a matter of luck but what she deserved.

Why Chioma is not lucky

In a Facebook post, Gerry highlighted some nice things about Chioma that he noticed. In his words:

"Brethren, truth is that, Chioma is not lucky about this, rather, it's what she deserves. You can only attract your kind of favor.

"She's humble to the core, and I'm sure she's embedded with inexplicable respect, judging from her antics.

"Men most times, don't like drama, especially the ones at limelight. Chioma has been the calmest person I've known over the years.

"You can't see her arguing online or off it. Whatever you say, she'll silently pass it. No controversy and above all, her strength to overlook things most women can't.

"She's just natural. No BBL. No breast enhancement surgery. Just her and her alone..."

Gerry added that these virtues in Chioma were the attractions for Davido.

"This is the personality that attracted Davido. And Davido is more than proud of her, no wonder he shows her off at every slight opportunity. Takes her to some shows, constantly reiterates how much he loves and cherishes her."

Gerry shared lessons to be learnt from the way Chioma carried herself and led her life. In his words:

"Chioma has proven that wealth, beauty and other things are not enough and complete without good character.

"She's not lucky, she worths and deserves every dime thing. That's whom she is. Nothing happens by chance."

Gerry's Facebook post about Chioma sparked mixed reactions.

People react to 'Chivido 2024'

Omotosho Olushola Ireayomi Jnr said:

"Hopefully she won't change when she later get married to him . All dis tolerance is normal . If she leaves him , which popular figure she wan go for again.

"Hopefully it turns out well for them."

Agu Benedette Ukamaka Iyke-Ekpokoba said:

"Davido is very lucky to have Chioma. She is a priceless jewel. He should love and respect her and vice versa. May God bless their union in Jesus Name, Amen."

Blessing Okpaluwa said:

"I pray they last as huband and wife. Becux Davido too dae fall hand.

"Since she agree to it. God will see Her through. Amen."

Josh Allahnanan said:

"This is not a show of pride to Davido but trying to show to the whole world that Chioma is worthy of such and even more. He sees what we don't see and I believe it is a great virtue."

Julie Josh said:

"Boss everything on pint but I think you need to clean the 'no BBL and breast enhancement oo.

"Lol.

"Check am well first."

Anthony Blessing said:

"He doesn’t love Chioma.

"And Chioma have proven that money is everything."

Chioma shades Davido's baby mamas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma had thrown shades at baby mamas as she addressed Davido as husband.

Recall that the singer sweetly surprised Chef Chi with a bridal shower on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Many of their friends and family were in attendance.

At the event's end, it was so satisfying to see Chioma give a little appreciation speech to everyone present. She mentioned her manager, Ubi Franklin, and singer, Iyannya and made fans go wild after she called Davido her husband.

Source: Legit.ng