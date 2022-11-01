The news of the death of singer, Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi, has left many Nigerians unhappy. Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Leading the sympathizers is Deji Adeyanju, activist and convener of of concerned Nigerians.

Postinga photo of Davido and Ifeanyi, Adeynju wrote:

"I don’t know what to say to you my brother but may God Almighty console you and the entire family."

Pascal Ezekiel

This is so so heartbreaking. Accept my condolences Davido & Chi. May God keep protecting our kids for the danger they can’t survive alone.

Thelma Nkechinyere Eze

"If it is true then something is amiss. It's not ordinary. Their love and joy lately could've triggered someone to do this. Most people are allergic to the joy, peace and love of others. May his soul rest in peace and may God comfort the family."

King Rasz

May November not take us IJN.. This is a heavy hit on Davido.. I don’t wish the loss of a child on my enemy.

Emezue Helen

"Losing a loved one can be so devastating, not to talk of a three year old Son ( such a lovely and hyper active lad. .....and I was wondering how come? Who was negligent? I was just hoping to wake.up this morning and hear...HE made IT....chaiiiii.

"And you'd wonder why is it now that these two have rekindled their love that such a calamity has befallen them. This is indeed a trying time for them and they need to be strong for.one another.

"May nothing steal our Joy as we Celebrate. The Lord console you David and Chioma and grant to you in double fold what you have lost."

Orkuma Stephen

"They All failed You....! You were supposed to be looking after but they were Busy with their own. Leaving You on your own. I am Pained by what You went through in your last Moment... When Daddy and Mummy weren't there to safe You from that water."

Relationship matters with Chinenye Blessing

"Its so sad, I really wish we would be told that this is a false news, I only wished. The other day it was a boy of three also drowning in a pool while receiving a swimming lesson class. May our wealth and luxury not be a source of pain and misery to us."

Source: Legit.ng