Chioma has said a huge thank you to her loving man, Davido, for pulling such an amazing bridal shower for her

While giving her speech at the end of her bridal shower, the mother-of-two appreciated attendees, Iyanya, her manager, Ubi Franklin and her husband, Davido

The viral video has got fans going crazy about the couple, especially seeing her refer to Grammy-award-nominee as her husband

One of the most prominent artists in Africa, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has gotten a very loving appreciation from his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Recall that the singer sweetly surprised Chef Chi with a bridal shower on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Many of their friends and family were in attendance.

A video where Chioma called Davido, her husband, has been traded on social media. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

At the event's end, it was so satisfying to see Chioma give a little appreciation speech to everyone present. She mentioned her manager, Ubi Franklin, and singer, Iyannya and made fans go wild after she called Davido her husband.

In her words:

"Thank you to my husband."

Her statement sparked discourse on social media, as Netizens could not believe that the long-awaited union was finally happening in less than 24 hours.

Watch her manager, Ubi Franklin, here:

How netizens reacted to Chioma's speech

As their wedding is set to be held on June 25, Chioma and Davido have been trending non-stop. See some reactions to her viral video:

@beau_diamond:

"My husband. Say it again baby."

@blossom_aprilbeautysalon:

"She has been calling him husband even before this…I am thankful it came to reality…keep saying it."

@a.mmandaa_:

"David is the happiest man alive rn."

@ifyjess22

"Nothing sweet me pass that husbanddddddd. Loud it chomy."

@adorablejoan:

"Atleast nobody will say they don’t he’s married now."

@princessngyy:

"Favoured one."

@choco_____timi_:

"Abeg say that husband again so the wailers can wail well."

Chioma & Davido seen vibing unapologetically to Unavailable

As their wedding draws nearer, Chioma and the love of her life, Davido, have been spotted turning up like never before.

The bride and groom-to-be were seen at Chioma's surprise bridal shower dancing to the singer's song, Unavailable.

Spectators were excited to see both sing the controversial part of the song happily together.

Source: Legit.ng