A Nigerian man popularly called Ekiti Pikin (Mayor of Ekiti) has shown people that the year started well for him in his betting venture.

A popular punter on X, the man staked N121,000 with over 350 odds to win N60m. He shared his winning ticket online.

The man's winning ticket showed he staked N121k. Photo source: @Ekitipikin

Ekiti Pikin won again

Calling himself a bookies' nightmare, many people thronged the Ekiti Pikin's comment section to celebrate him.

People who took his game appreciated the man for publicising his booking code before winning.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mrbankstips said:

"BOOMGRATULATIONS MOE."

@OlaseniFeyisayo said:

"Congratulations and more wins my brother."

@metuchizzy said:

"Shutdown congrats bro."

@TheTifeFab_ said:

"Congratulations Mayor, well deserved."

@001Oxygen said:

"Na to avoid your games for now. Because na we go pay back this 60M you just win."

@Loveb3rds said:

"Congrats my Oga....pinned tweet finally changed. You deserve it!"

@BigNixeTips said:

"I'm motivated, I'll deliver this before February ends, no be by my power but by the GRACE OF GOD."

@_elchez said:

"Persistence and determination alone are all powerful. Nothing in this world can take the place of a good old persistence. Congrats BOOKIES NIGHTMARE."

@TobiOdumosu said:

"Mayor Of Ekiti Mood Right now. Mayor make me smile too naw."

@Dc_Sunnyfresh said:

"Thank you Mayor nah me know how much I chop."

@psalmchu said:

"God who hear his voice will definitely hear ours @iam_fantom. Be consistent, have Faith and believe. Congratulations Ekiti."

@GucciStarboi said:

"Never stop trying & believing! Ur win is on the way!"

@AlhajiEmzo said:

"Who dey find Elephant go catch Elephant, who dey chase Rabbit go catch rabbit. Congratulations Mayor."

Ekiti Pikin won N37.4 in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekiti Pikin got Nigerians praising his luck after he won N37.4 million from a single betting game.

His slip showed that he bet over 600 odds on the game. The popular punter tagged the Twitter handle of the person whose booking code he loaded.

