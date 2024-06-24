A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion over a dream she had about singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido

The internet has been agog as Davido's marriage with his partner Chioma, scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, nears

The confused lady sought help in interpreting the dream and received mixed reactions from netizens

Days to singer Davido's wedding to Chioma, a Nigerian lady, Lolo Jasper, has shared her dream about the singer online.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 22, Lolo said she saw herself kissing Davido in her dream.

She saw Davido in her dream. Photo Credit: @davido, Facebook/Lolo Jasper

Source: Instagram

Lolo appealed for help in unravelling the meaning of the unusual dream. She wrote:

"I was in a dream today kissing Davido please what does it mean."

The lady's Facebook post triggered reactions as some said it was a dangerous dream, while others laughed it off.

Davido had earlier released his pre-wedding pictures with Chioma on Instagram.

Reactions trail lady's dream about Davido

Chidinma Ijeoma said:

"Spiritual husband very dangerous ND jealousy one pls come let me help you out before it will be too late."

Orhue Gladys said:

"It means a person of great influence.is coming your way.

"Pray for divine connectivity."

Blanche L Bazula Kabanga said:

"Demons might have used his face. Spiritual husband."

Christian life said:

"Lolo Jasper That's an interesting dream! Kissing in dreams can have various meanings depending on the context and emotions involved..."

Ngwese Saint Valentine said:

"Joseph de dreamer, get up from that bed and start hustling like your mates do. Na joke I dey oooooh ."

Victoria Chiemerie said:

"Note that spiritual husbands and wife can take the face of anybody in the world."

Adaobi Asoegwu said:

"Ezigbo malaria. When last did you treat malaria?"

Lady writes open letter to Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had penned an open letter to Davido seeking to grace his wedding.

In the Facebook post, Uche expressed her desire to attend 'Chivido 2024' with her friend Precious Azubuike. According to her, the wedding would be incomplete without their presence. Uche described Davido and Chioma's forthcoming union as a testament to the power of love and commitment.

Uche promised that she and her friend would be respectful guests and won't disrupt proceedings with their presence.

Source: Legit.ng