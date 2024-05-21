The founder of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, has explained why he returned to using MTN 5G after buying Starlink

Ugodre shared his experience with the customer service of Elon Musk's internet provider Starlink

According to him, his Starlink device stopped working, causing him to table a complaint to them via their app

Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, the founder of Nairametrics, has noted that a sign of a company experiencing operational distress is one having basic customer care problems.

The chartered accountant stated this while sharing his experience with Starlink's customer service.

Ugodre's Starlink device got faulty

In a viral tweet on X, Ugodre narrated how he contacted the customer service of Elon Musk's internet provider, Starlink, after his device stopped working last week.

Ugodre said he was asked to send images of his device connections and was promised a pro bono replacement within the week. His narration in part:

"...My Starlink stopped working last week. Made a complain on their app (no calls) just chatbot and later upgraded to actually chatting a human.

"They asked that I send images of the device connections which I did. Within minutes they closed the ticket telling me they were sending a new device within a week, pro bono. I have a tracker link updating me at every stage or device delivery. "

How Ugodre switched to MTN 5G

After his alternative internet provider also failed to come through for him, Ugodre resorted to using his abandoned MTN 5G.

"...I had to switch back to MTN 5G (which I also abandoned for months) and it’s been working so far."

Ugodre Obi-Chukwu's Starlink experience stirred reactions

@dogzigee said:

"Starlink is eventually going to be #1 internet provider worldwide. They have multiple satellites in space and connectivity and signal is strong worldwide."

@ismxilahmad said:

"I do not agree. Can it be difficult to pull off? Of cos. But we shouldn’t be making excuses for these companies, Starlink will hire all the right people, CX, Data, carried out behavioral analysis, to automation, clear delivery blueprints. These companies just doesn’t care."

@michaelishirima said:

"I was using @tizeti network and last year it had issues I made a report and their technical team came and removed the device, promised to replace as soon as possible. It’s almost one year now and they still have not come back to fix it. It’s really frustrating."

@techiekoko said:

"You had a personal challenge with an ISP and all you could think of is "Nigeria has happened to them" smh."

@BigLotes_ said:

"Yeah but is that 28k actually unlimited? Or its starts to slow down after 25gb has been used?? Anyways Starlink >>>>> all of them combined."

@olufisayooduz said:

"I wouldn't say Nigeria happened to them. I would say it's a Nigerian thing. Companies in Nigeria hardly pay attention to these salient issues of customer satisfaction which is very sad. I do not blame them though, we're not a country that respects consumers' rights."

