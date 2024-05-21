Portable is not leaving the trends table anytime soon as the singer has just shown off his new car

The Zeh nation boss shared a video of what looked like a brand new black Mercedez Benz car, while he checked it out and posed in front of it

Legit.ng recalls reporting the singer's arrest over failure to balance up payment of one of his luxury cars

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has shown who the boss is by shocking his fans with his brand-new whip.

The singer showed off his new car after he was arrested twice for failing to make full payment on a G-Wagon he had purchased.

Portable silences naysayers, shows of new car

In a trending video, Portable casually walked in front of a new black luxury ride and posed by the car shown in the clip.

The car was a Mercedez Benz, and the street act could be seen checking it out with the doors and lights on.

His fans have trooped to his comments to share their feelings.

See video of Portable's new car here:

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Portable, also called Zazu, ended his rift with his colleagues, Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez, on Monday, May 20, 2024. The singer made a video pleading with them to forgive his shortcomings and make music with him.

See reactions to Portbale's new car

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

Priest stated outcome if Portable becomes calm

An Ifa Priest revealed the outcome if singer Zazu became calm and caused less trouble.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng the priest shared that it is a taboo for the label boss to quit his troublesome ways and dramatic behaviour.

He added that Portable has to follow his destiny and that everyone is different.

