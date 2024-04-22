A Nigerian man has happily announced becoming the latest owner of Elon Musk's Starlink network

The excited man showed how he unboxed the network and bade goodbye to GLO, MTN and Airtel

He offered insights about the Starlink network for those interested in buying one and are asking for the price and how it works

A Nigerian man dumped MTN, GLO and Airtel as he purchased Elon Musk Starlink network.

"Bye to Mtn, Glo and Airtel Wahala,"@bros_p_ wrote on TikTok.

@bros_p_ shared a clip showing the moment he entered his house with the Starlink network and when he unboxed it.

He also showed how the antenna of the device was positioned in his compound. They had to climb a water tank stand to set up the network.

Cost of Elon Musk's Starlink

Responding to netizens, @bros_p_ revealed he does N38k unlimited data subscription, adding that the network works perfectly.

"If you’re buying from website it’s 460k + shipping. From a retailer like me it’s 550k," he offered.

Legit.ng earlier reported how Nigerians abandoned other networks for Elon Musk's Starlink.

@bros_p_'s video got people talking

OBEDEKE TEMITOPE JOSHUA said:

"Aaaaaaaahhhh bro u don do blood money u buy starlink this period except say na when dollar fall I buy am sha."

The funny voice said:

"Lol una forget say them day subscribe am every month, you get dollars?"

Olahbanqs said:

"Dey don bring another destroyer come nah so Dstv first start now omo."

BlaqDiamond said:

"My fiberone is also super fast and no weather issues at all."

oiServices said:

"Stop overrating this starlink. MTN is also super fast and reliable is what I use for my business. learn to appreciate local made products."

Megamoney said:

"Bros I beg I need am …. How much does it cost."

cutechamp_007 said:

"It's better to get fiberone broadband.... with a little call to their customers once a month.

"That's what I use."

Symple said:

"When the water full what did you expect? To help you wash the Starlink antenna."

Man who used Elon Musk's Starlink speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had after using Elon Musk's Starlink network.

He was one of the few Nigerians who made a preorder when Starlink announced plans to roll out and expand its services to Nigeria in 2022.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Musk had announced on his X handle that Starlink would become active in Nigeria in August 2022, and he urged potential users to begin ordering the $99 starter kits.

