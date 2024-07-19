Fans of singer Rema have come to his defence after a Nigerian-American writer laid claim to the usage of the word 'ozeba'

In a viral post, the writer said he used 'ozeba' and popularised it about four years ago on his social media page

A Nigerian-American, Innocent Tino, has said singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, owes him for using 'ozeba'.

'Ozeba' is one of the hit songs from Rema's 11-track sophomore album "HEIS," released on July 11, 2024.

According to Innocent, he started using 'ozeba' before Rema. While admitting it is a Benin word, Innocent claimed he made it popular about four years ago and said Rema took advantage of it.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Rema need to pay me.

"I was the one who started using 'Ozeba' as gist on social media.. though a Benin word for 'trouble'. ...but I made it popular on my page like 4 years ago till date and now Rema used am blow for song ...my old followers will attest to it. ...I will say " this na better Ozeba."

When contacted, Innocent told Legit.ng he was not serious about seeking to be paid by Rema for 'ozeba' and added that he made the statement jocularly.

He, however, maintained that he popularised the word on his page.

He told Legit.ng:

"It's no cruise. I have used it. I am only saying me saying he should pay is cruise.

"But I first started using the word on social media 100 %."

Checks by Legit.ng showed that 'ozeba' is a word in Edo Language which means trouble. It is not an incantation as believed in some quarters.

Netizens tackle Innocent Tino over his statement

Bright Clever said:

"Go Ring Road,Ted,Uselu, Ekenwa and even Opper you go hear Ozeba more than ten times a day na you dey here dey find who wants to pay for a Benin words. Nwe su nu epa Innocent Tino."

Proxy Liv said:

"Commot body for high tension hoooo Steady Ozeba dey sup for Ekenwan road. Rema gats blow with am nw."

Chime Chinenye Joyce said:

"Every celebrity needs to pay you a, not only rema.Even speed Darlington and portable needs to pay you."

Akpomeze Wayne Sammy said:

"Dey play.. na normal slang for benin be that.. you don smoke again abi."

Godswill Chinonso said:

"Go and seat down joor, u and mouth na 5&6. Akpancholo."

Sam Art said:

"Where's Rema from sir.

"Answer this and give yourself a knock."

Chibozd Christian said:

"Na from this $3m u deh find cut? "

Prisma James said:

"Why u no use am blow before, ajeh ?"

Lady sings Rema's new song Ozeba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented lady had sung Rema's new song, Ozeba, word for word.

The lady's talent was on full display as she sang along to Rema's new song "Ozeba" with remarkable accuracy. Viewers were astonished by her ability to keep pace with the song's rapid tempo, delivering every line with confidence and flair.

The video shared by @khla_rret on TikTok sparked many comments, with many users expressing admiration for her skills. Some viewers noted that learning the lyrics at such speed would be a challenge for them, while others praised her effortless flow and delivery.

