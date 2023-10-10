Elon Musk has decided to reduce the price of his Starlink hardware devices for Nigerian customers

The new price is now 21% lower than the previous rate of N378,000 in a bid to attract more customers

Reports show that Starlink in Nigeria has just over 6,000 Nigerian customers as of June 2023

Internet company led by Elon Musk, Starlink, has slashed the cost of its hardware for Nigerians to N299,500.

This represents a 21% reduction when compared to the previous rate of N378,000.

Elon Musk Starlink gets cheaper Photo credit: Jenny Seltaon

Source: Getty Images

The new price is expected to pave the way for Starlinks to more access to the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market.

However, the monthly subscription fee of N38,000 has not changed.

More promises

Starlink has also promised to provide a partial refund to Nigerian customers who recently purchased their hardware within the last 30 days, and this discount offer will be available until November 15th, 2023, BusinessInsider reports.

Starlinks in Nigeria

Starlink arrived in Nigeria in January of this year (2023), generating strong interest among Nigerians, especially tech enthusiasts looking for an alternative.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the first Starlink customers in Nigeria paid in dollars- $600 for the hardware and $43 for the subscription.

Following its official announcement, it transitioned to pricing in Naira, but prices were pegged at the current exchange rate.

As Naira continued to depreciate, the prices of both hardware and subscriptions increased to N378,000 and N38,000, respectively.

In June, the Guardian reported that Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, revealed a plan to talk with Starlink to reduce prices.

The latest change will significantly relieve Nigerians looking to buy the Starlink device.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as of June 2023, Starlink has a customer base of 6,756.

This customer base is higher than some local ISPs in Nigeria despite having been in operation for several years.

