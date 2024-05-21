Mixed reactions have trailed a job seeker's costly mistake while applying for a position at a company

Quite to people's amusement, the job applicant sent the recruiting company a picture of sausages instead of his CV

While some internet users made jokes out of the job seeker's predicament, others shared how people could avoid making such a mistake

A job seeker's attempt to leave the job-hunting market may wait a little longer after a costly mistake on his part.

The job seeker, Alex, sent the company he applied to a picture of sausages instead of his resume.

The job seeker sent a photo of sausages instead of his CV.

The lead trainer at Digital Witch Support Team, Ekwutosi C Okeh AdaNsukka, shared on Facebook the mail the job seeker received notifying him of his mistake.

In the mail, the recruiting company informed Alex they have decided to move on with another candidate and wished him well in his future endeavours.

"Village people... this is why I always tell Digital Witch students to name their documents appropriately

"Next time, na nood them go attach," Ekwutosi wrote.

The content of the rejection mail

The mail the recruiting company's representative sent Alex read:

"Good afternoon Alex,

"I think you attached an image of sausages instead of your resume. We have decided to move forward with another candidate.

"Best of luck in your future endeavours."

Reactions trail the job applicant's mistake

Kufreabasi Aniedi Usungedo said:

"Na wa ooo.

"And maybe he would have been selected, if he did the right thing."

Mercy Daniels Akpan said:

"This one na Local Government people follow am chai. So painful. Pls guys let's always crosscheck and possibly get another person to help us crosscheck again. Ewoo Chim."

Lenora Chinenye Eze said:

"It happens though especially when you are in a hurry. The reason why I always review my files before sending them."

Racheal Ezinne Gerald said:

"Chaii it's good to save documents because all of them looks the same when you want to attach it to your CV."

Njokuwilly Chiziterem Elenwoke said:

"God abeg oo.

"I fit send images of shoes."

Joseph Isieturugo said:

"I name each image & document before attaching it.

"It helps both parties."

Nexy Kelvins said:

"There’s nothing as beautiful as “ cross checking” your work. It doesn’t matter if you aced it or did it well, just cross check it to your satisfaction."

Applicant sends school throwback instead of CV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a job applicant had mistakenly sent a secondary school throwback instead of his CV

In a video, a boss showed that the person sent a throwback photo with his friends from secondary school instead of a proper CV.

She (@mostcool_hr) scrolled over the photo on her laptop to show people the applicant's mistake. The HR said that "village people are real". People who reacted to the clip said they once had very funny submissions from job applicants.

