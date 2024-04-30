8,401 candidates scored above 300 in the just-released 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

FCT, Abuja - The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said 8,401 candidates scored above 300 in the just-released 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Oloyede said the figure 8,401 candidates represents 0.5 per cent of the 1,842,464 candidates who sat for the tertiary entrance examination.

He made this known at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 29 while giving a breakdown of the 2024 UTME results, The Punch reports.

“8,401 candidates scored 300 and above; 77,070 scored 250 and above; 439,974 scored 200 and above while 1,402,490 scored below 200.”

Why JAMB withheld UTME candidates' results

As reported by Vanguard, the JAMB boss said 64,624 results were withheld and are under investigation for various reasons.

He listed the offence to include verification (2,896), procedural investigations (4,594), and prima facie established exam misconduct (78).

Oloyede added that other results under investigation were centre-based investigations involving 57,056 candidates in 18 centres across the country.

How to check 2024 UTME result

After the release of the 2024 UTME results, below is a graph explanation of how candidates can check their UTME results on their phones and laptops.

76% score less than 200 in 2024 UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that about 76 per cent of the 1.8 million candidates who sat for the just concluded 2024 UTME scored less than 200.

JAMB registrar also announced the new format for acceptance of admissions during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 29.

Oloyede said the new format is aimed at protecting the details of the candidates and upholding the sanctity of the admission process. R

