A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot showing the UTME result of a young boy who made everyone proud

The brilliant student who hails from Edo state got an aggregate score of 363 in the just concluded examination

Social media users stormed the comments section to hail the brilliant student over his great performance

A 16-year-old Nigerian student has received accolades from netizens for getting a high score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

An X user with the handle @ChidimmaJecint1 shared a screenshot of the boy's result and it quickly went viral.

Boy from Edo state gets 363 UTME score Photo credit: Werner Forman/Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Edo student hits 363 in UTME

The brilliant student, Etute Emmanuel, from Edo state had an aggregate score of 363 in the examination.

He scored 82 in English language, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 81 in chemistry.

ChidimmaJecint1 shared photos of the boy's UTME registration slip alongside his result in the examination.

While sharing the post, she pleaded for netizens to retweet so the intelligent student can go viral.

In her words:

"I guess we have got the highest JAMB scorer for 2024, a 16 year old Etute Emmanuel who scored 363. Kindly retweet, and let him go viral!!"

Reactions as 16-year-old boy gets 363 UTME score

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud the boy over his amazing UTME score.

Abdullateef said:

"The problem now is that he's under 18 yo. according to FG, no admission for him."

@shubomigiftyy said:

"I have seen many people getting high scores I thought the jamb result was poor this year how come."

Ajibola said:

"Congratulations to him. Let him go and do good course in Uni."

Achunikeee said

"This one loud ooo."

Olufemi Olaoluwa reacted:

"Awesome performance."

Mac Nelson added:

"Them never add my score finish."

See the post below:

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

