Fast-rising kid skit maker Kiriku has been henched marked by many as the future of digital comedy, and he has been living up to that billing

However, as much as this humour genius makes us laugh, the question is how much or well most of his fans know about him

Well, no need to worry as Legit.ng in this article has highlighted some unique things about Kiriku that many

Child comedian and skit maker Enorense Victor, better known as Kiriku, is arguably the youngest fast-rising celebrity comic in Nigeria in 2022.

He has risen from mostly an unknown little boy online to one of Nigeria's most watched and much-loved digital personalities to do skits and comedy.

Kiriku recently turned a year old, and Legit.ng, in celebration, took a look at his background, origin and a few other things his fans should know about him. Photo credit: @kirikuofficial

Legit.ng, in this article, has decided to highlight unknown features of this exceptionally talented little man. Your most pertinent questions about Kiriku are set to be answered in this feature piece.

1. Which part of Nigeria is Kiriku from, and where was he born

Fast-rising kid comedian and skit maker Enorense Victor is from Edo state and a native of Bini. He was born on December 17, 2014, in Benin city.

The little man was born into a family of 6, and he is the youngest of 4 siblings. Kiriku's parents, Mr and Mrs Enorense, have been married for nearly three decades and recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on October 16, 2022.

2. Kiriku started his skit-making and comic career at four

Comedian Kiriku started his career in acting, comedy and skit-making in 2018 at four. He was barely done with nursery school at the time.

His older brother Umbrella Boy is the little comic's director, manager, scriptwriter and producer of Kiriku's skits.

Umbrella Boy was the one who identified just how talented Kiriku was, and he decided to hone his skills and started posting it online for digital consumption.

3. Kiriku's big breakthrough

Kiriku got his big breakthrough in late 2021 when popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut reposted one of his skits.

This reposting was a massive validation for Kiriku and his craft as it put him on a larger pedestal for his content to get seen by a bigger audience. And ever since, Kiriku hasn't looked back as he waxed on from glory to glory.

4. Kiriku's Role Models and Collaboration

Since his big breakthrough in 2021, Kiriku has gone on to work with many senior colleagues within the content-creating industry, like Broda Shaggi, Oga Sabinus, Officer Woos, Cute Abiola and many others.

During a recent interview with Legit.ng, Kiriku revealed his two most prominent role models and how they influenced him. Kiriku noted that his father and older brother are his biggest motivators and influences.

5. Awards and endorsements

NET Honours recently gave the young comedian an award as the breakout social creator of 2022.

Kiriku is also one of the most courted brand influencers online. He has several paid endorsement deals with companies, including PU Exchange, Octa FX and many others.

6. Properties and Achievements Kiriku has been able to acquire

Kiriku recently shocked many on social media when he revealed that he had acquired two Mercedez Benz saloon cars.

As if that wasn't such a big deal, he acquired another car just months later and gifted it to his father.

It is believed that Kiriku and his older brother are currently working on acquiring a house of theirs in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

Kiriku also recently got a silver plaque from YouTube after hitting and surpassing 100,000 subscribers on the digital streaming platform.

7. Followership, catchphrase, contemporaries and other talents

Kiriku is also one of the country's most followed skit-makers, with over 1.3m followers on Instagram, 231k subscribers on YouTube and 3.4m followers on TikTok.

He is also famed for the catchphrase 'Abeg Shift', which has even been coined into memes and WhatsApp stickers.

Victory is also a top-class actor and singer. The little one also shares the stage of kid skit makers with a contemporary like Omogeh, Aunty Precious, and a few others.

