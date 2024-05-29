A Nigerian youth has excitedly shown off the money he made from Notcoin airdrop after transferring it to his account

Many Nigerian youths who mined airdrops profited from Notcoin cryptocurrency after its launch

A crypto expert, Fidelis Ozuawala, has explained to Legit.ng how one can withdraw Notcoin airdrops to one's account

A young Nigerian man, Jhesse Theespec, has thanked Notcoin as he flaunted his earnings from the newly launched cryptocurrency.

Jhesse sold off his mined Notcoin airdrops and withdrew the money via his OPay account.

He earned over N134k from Notcoin airdrop.

Taking to Facebook, Jhesse displayed his OPay account balance which showed he received over N134k.

He hinted at focusing on Tapswap, whose launch pool is barely two days away. Jhesse wrote:

"Notcoin thanks.

"Tapswap you're next ."

Netizens celebrated with him, with others wondering how he did it.

Crypto expert explains how to withdraw Notcoin

Legit.ng contacted a crypto expert to break down how one can withdraw his or her Notcoin earnings.

Fidelis Ozuawala, a crypto expert, told Legit.ng:

"You can't withdraw a crypto airdrop directly to your Naira bank account. It has to be...Send your Notcoin to an exchange.

"> > Sell the Notcoin via P2P or via a Vendor for USDT.

"> > Sell your USDT for Naira Via P2P or a Vendor for Naira.

"P2P means Peer to Peer."

Man's Notcoin earnings stirs reactions

Jay Cruise said:

"Hot boy this period una dy hot."

Mio Charm said:

"Congrats.

"Omorrr I started mine late.

"The 3rd day I went to mine dey told me the last coin has been mine ."

Løve Âlbērt said:

"Me sef wey I no serious I see 30$ collect .

"More wins bro."

Your'girl Naomi said:

"How did u collect the money on notcoin.

"I'm trying to do mine buh it's not working."

Ynwa Liv said:

"How una take dey do this thing sef."

Precious said:

"Congratulations to everyone that tapped ."

Reece Paul said:

"Tapswap go come dey too saturated."

Abi Odun said:

"Wait how much be the total of the coined you mined that gave you this 134k …

"Wan calculate something be like them don dupe me o."

Man rejoices as Notcoin gains more value

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth had celebrated his Notcoin gaining more value.

While some people sold their Notcoin tokens, Chibuzor kept his, and his faith in the crypto project paid off. Chibuzor showed off his Tronkeeper wallet balance on Facebook as proof. When Chibuzor received his Notcoin airdrop, its value had picked up.

An excited Chibuzor urged people not to sleep on Tapswap and Hamster Kombat. Notcoin is credited for the skyrocketed popularity of Tapswap after it profited many people following its launch.

