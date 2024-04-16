More kindhearted individuals have continued to show support for and reward the embarrassed National Open University (NOUN) law graduate

This time, a Nigerian man in the diaspora has offered Anyim Veronica thousands of naira in support

The US-based man also shared his thoughts on the embarrassing incident involving Veronica and Pastor Paul Enenche

After a hotelier offered Anyim Veronica Nnenna an all-expenses-paid vacation, a Nigerian based in America has added to it.

Portland Resorts chairman Azubuike Ihemeje shared the US resident's offer, which he dropped in his Facebook DM.

Caleb Nsikan Essien offered Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna N200k. Photo Credit: Caleb Nsikan Essien, Anyim Vera

New N200k offer for Anyim Veronica

In the released DM, Caleb Nsikan Essien, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, notified Azubuike of his desire to give Veronica N200k.

He felt Azubuike had a higher chance of reaching her if he shared the message himself.

Reacting to the controversial Dunamis church incident, which blew up online, Caleb said he felt embarrassed and sought a way to ally with Veronica's worries. Caleb's message read:

"Sir, pls, If the woman who was embarrassed accepts your invitation for a holiday, I would love to support her with 200,000 naira.

"Even if I post it she won't get it but you have a possibility of her reaching you. Pls if she does, I'd like to gift her the money. Ifelt the embarrassment and there's no better way to tell her everything will be okay than this is I can do for now.

"Thank you for all you do for humanity. God bless you."

People celebrate Anyim Veronica Nnenna

Chukwudi O. Chuks said:

"God just dey work in mysterious ways,

"Like seriously, God remembered this woman through this,

"I trust my country Nigeria, more donations coming up soon...

"God bless you sir for allowing God use you to bless this woman."

Peace Ihunda said:

"I love my country. They're kind-hearted people despite the hardship. If Nigerians remember for good, you will yourself what you did to deserve this."

Mandela TV said:

"It's her time. Embarrassment turns out blessings."

Hilary Okoaze said:

"In my next world, I will still come as a Nigerian. They are so kind-hearted people. Na, only good government remains. May God bless all the donors, and may God also remember those hustling and waiting for their own testimony and blessings."

Queen Onyebuchi said:

"I'm going to study bsc in law tomorrow.

"E no get wayting you fit tell me."

Abraham Chinedu said:

"Now, I trust children of the world to search for this man on Facebook, and shower him with bountiful loads of family problems.

"Thank you so much, sir. Also, patiently wait for massive overflow of writeups with different unheard sicknesses."

Cybersecurity expert makes 4 offers to Veronica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cybersecurity expert had promised money and three other offers to the NOUN law graduate, Anyim Veronica.

In a lengthy read on Facebook, the CEO of Gemsbok Group, South Africa empathised with Veronica over how Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her during her testimony in his church.

Charles recalled how his primary one teacher concluded that he won't amount to anything in life due to his speech impairment. The businessman said he has forgiven the teacher and all who mocked or bullied him in the past and appealed to Veronica to do the same to Pastor Enenche.

Source: Legit.ng