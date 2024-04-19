Policewoman Anyim Veronica Nnenna was the focus of a recent law faculty examination at Rivers State University (RSU)

The school used the Dunamis International Gospel Centre incident involving the NOUN law graduate and her clergyman, Pastor Paul Enenche, to create a question

Also, hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje, who offered Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation, shares with Legit.ng why he took an interest in her

In its recent law faculty examination, Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, featured Anyim Veronica Nnenna, who went viral after the 'fake testimony' incident at Dunamis church.

Sharing a copy of the examination question paper on Facebook, hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje marvelled that some parts of the questions lifted his reaction on the matter verbatim.

Anyim Veronica Nnenna was featured in a law faculty examination. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera, NUC CCMAS

Azubuike wrote:

"My own alma mater Law Faculty of Rivers University has just featured Vera Anyim in Examination Papers.

"I strongly believe this Lecturer must be one of my ardent Followers here on Facebook.

"I need smart readers to isolate ingredients that shows this Lecturer is very current on my Wall.

"Carefully pinpoint the relevant similarities in words and win some prizes ."

repainted the controversial incident involving the NOUN law graduate and Pastor Paul Enenche and directed students to:

"With the aid of judicial analysis and doctrine, explain hate speech with regards to this scenario."

Hotelier speaks on 'fake testimony' incident

In a chat with Legit.ng, hotelier Azubuike, who offered Veronica an all-expense-paid vacation at his resort, shared why he got interested in the 'fake testimony' incident.

"I stumbled across her (Anyim Veronica Nnenna) story online and felt deeply sympathetic about what she’s been through in life and decided to make that offer.

"My initial interest was born out of my love for the pastor who was my fellow 'Obident' during the last election.

"I’m not against the pastor per se but I’m just sympathetic to the woman’s circumstances in life."

Since the incident blew up, Veronica has received numerous offers as people supported her. Some of the offers include a plot of land and the sum of N200k from someone overseas.

Nigerians react to Rivers university law question

Akano Lucy said:

"The lecturer is a happy Man that is cruising on social media and also intelligent guy inukwaaaa ideju book just to confused genders that's not following up on Nigeria daily activities."

Nkemdirim Goodness said:

"No more wonder they address themselves as learned colleagues.

"Book choke.

"Exam choke."

Ogbu Noni Emmanuel said:

"Omg .

"Wahala for who no dey follow trends online."

Nnenna Amah said:

"The exam question itself is already biased to the point that any student who fails to go in favour of the lecturer's opinion is prone to failing the question. The preamble to the question is very suggestive and way below par for objective analysis."

Promxy Nkwachukwu Okafor said:

"This matter still dey ground boss?

"I thought the man already apologized and she has said we should commot mouth.

"Meanwhile, those words seem like he read you the day you made the post..."

Obasi Gift Chiagozie said:

"The relevant similarities in words includes:

"Reckless, Harsh, Bullish, Uncouth, Uncultivated, Ungracious, And very rude to that woman, Drive her into deep depression is similar to "Cause deeper depression"."

Anyim Veronica offered N1.8m satellite phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a communication company had offered Anyim Veronica a premium satellite phone worth N1.8 million.

The chairman of Portland Resorts hotel, Azubuike Ihemeje, shared the new development on Facebook.

The phone offer comes after a real estate company offered Veronica a plot of land. Azubuike added that Veronica would be handed the device when she arrives at his hotel for her all-expenses-paid vacation during the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng