In an engaging video, a Nigerian lady gave a detailed narration of the story behind the trending Gwo Gwo Challenge

She tells the captivating tale of a princess with many suitors, all vying for her hand in marriage, but she wanted something unique

The princess then came up with a unique condition: she would only marry the suitor who could bring her an elephant to ride

While many suitors were unable to grant the princess's wishes, the tortoise came out to say he was able to capture the elephant and bring it to the princess.

Meaning of the Gwo Gwo challenge

The full story of how the tortoise overcame the elephant and brought it to the princess was masterfully captured in the video.

The Gwo Gwo song, which accompanies the challenge, is originally by Michael Ejeagha, adding a traditional touch to this modern social media trend. Story narrated by @amastories.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Slim fave said:

“Tortoise is a very wise animal.”

Azamanexpensive79 wrote:

“This short story is very long oo.”

Say_hey_to_shuga:

“So una don give this song story now now.”

Officer Divine:

“Nice one...how do we make this trend.”

O_a_f:

“Welcome to akuko mike ejeagha, when ever i start an interesting story with me mum.... that's what she will say.”

Leilejlm4rf:

Thank you sister, i have been looking for the meaning of this song. now I can get it you.

User318812081297daniel:

“Sister you tried good one at list people will know what the song is all about.”

Olademeji:

“This story is the most talked about story in my town Enugu even before now.”

Annabel0157:

“Moral lesson learnt. Thank you.”

EssienSam:

“Wow, I listened to the whole thing. Now it makes a lot of sense thank you.”

Mimi:

“My dad has told me this story.”

Clementgeorge_akin:

“In yoruba stories, Tortoise is well reputed for his "cunningness" . We have that same story of him and the elephant.”

