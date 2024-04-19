An English diction and phonics group has offered to help Anyim Veronica Nnenna transform how she speaks

The Port Harcourt-based organisation specialises in comprehensive diction and phonics training for people

The organisation's offer comes after Veronica was promised a N1.8 million satellite phone, a plot of land and an all-expenses-paid vacation

Light Years Diction and Phonics has offered to help Anyim Veronica Nnenna change and improve her English language.

The owner of the English diction and phonics organisation disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 18.

The organisation wants to help Anyim Veronica transform her English language. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera, Light Years Diction and Phonics

Source: Facebook

According to the organisation, the training is absolutely free and will be held online for six weeks.

What Anyim Veronica would be trained on

The group explained that Veronica would be trained to use her tenses, verb forms, pronunciation and other necessary aspects.

"Anyim Vera.

"You'll learn:

"- how to use your tenses.

"- Verb forms - subject-verbs agreement.

"- Pronunciation.

"- Etc," Light Years Diction and Phonics wrote on Facebook.

Netizens have reacted to the latest offer for Veronica.

Reactions trail Anyim Veronica's new offer

Gift Kunga Andrew said:

"Interested."

Dula Anas said:

"This is a whooping offer!! May God bless you."

Desire God'sdelight said:

"I love this offer, can I join the training too?"

Company offers Anyim Veronica land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a real estate company had promised Anyim Veronica a plot of land.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje who had offered Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation at his resort.

Veronica shot into the limelight following a Sunday incident at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, where the senior pastor, Paul Enenche, accused her of giving a fake testimony.

Cybersecurity expert makes offers to Anyim Veronica

In another related story, a cybersecurity expert, Charles Awuzie, had made four offers to Anyim Veronica.

In a lengthy read on Facebook, the CEO of Gemsbok Group, South Africa, empathised with Veronica over how Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her during her testimony in his church.

Charles recalled how his primary one teacher concluded that he wouldn't amount to anything in life due to his speech impairment. The businessman said he forgave the teacher and all who mocked or bullied him in the past and appealed to Veronica to do the same to Pastor Enenche.

Source: Legit.ng