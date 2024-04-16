Anyim Veronica's embarrassing moment at Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Sunday has caught the attention of a South Africa-based businessman

The cybersecurity expert penned an open apology to the NOUN law graduate and offered to sponsor her in a public speaking program

While also narrating how he was mocked by his teacher years ago, the businessman offered Veronica money

South Africa-based cybersecurity expert, Charles Awuzie, has tendered an open apology to the embarrassed National Open University (NOUN) graduate, Anyim Veronica Nnenna.

In a lengthy read on Facebook, the CEO of Gemsbok Group, South Africa empathised with Veronica over how Pastor Paul Enenche embarrassed her during her testimony in his church.

Charles Awuzie offered to sponsor Anyim Veronica in a public speaking program. Photo Credit: Charles Awuzie, Anyim Vera

Source: Facebook

Charles said he had speech impairment

Charles recalled how his primary one teacher concluded that he won't amount to anything in life due to his speech impairment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The businessman said he has forgiven the teacher and all who mocked or bullied him in the past and appealed to Veronica to do the same to Pastor Enenche.

"...I grew up with a speech impairment and my Primary 1 teacher concluded that I can never become anything in life. She was wrong. The name #CharlesAwuzie has penetrated every country of the world - yet I was wrongly judged by my inability to make a full sentence in my formative years..."

Charles offers to Anyim Veronica

Charles urged Veronica to accept his apology and offered her an undisclosed amount of money. He added that he was willing to sponsor her in a public speaking program and also directly mentor her. In his words:

"...I am also offering you One autographed copy of the book with a cash offering (amount will be disclosed to you privately) which will be presented to you with the book at your convenience. I have asked my team in Abuja to reach you and bring this token to you with the hope that it will trigger the society to reach out to you and support you with whatever they can.

"I am also offering a direct mentorship on public speaking to you and willing to sponsor you in a public speaking program..."

People welcomed the offers for Anyim Veronica

Stella Akuneto said:

"This is so timely and soothing to Vera.

"This will go a long way in healing her sh@rtterd heart. You just turned her humiliation to promotion sir. Humanity first .

"God bless you immensely, Dr Charles."

Onyinye Sharon said:

"The pastor was quick in his action but I know it wasn't intended to cause pain to the lady. Having said that, the lady should be honoured for even having the boldness to come out to testify, she must have be so happy to have graduated."

Comr Marvellous O. Vincent said:

"This apology letter reminds me of the importance of empathy and respect in our interactions with others, especially during moments of vulnerability.

"Thank you Charles Awuzie.

"Well done."

Isaac Ogbuagu said:

"I will always choose humanity over reputation and kindness over being right.

"I've been thinking about the incident and the many different ways it could have been handled.

"It could have been anyone on either side of the spectrum."

Julia Kosarachi Jude said:

"Thank you for this sir, but The church owes her an apology

"That embarrassment alone can lead to sûicidé and the church members are making it more wôrsé."

Grace Otta Garmai Stanley said:

"My hero, mentor, and everything. U are an inspiration to our generation I wish lot of people could see the world like you do. Your intelligence and open minded is one of a kind love you for this. Oh Vera we all apologize may this situation lift u up and may all those that laugh at you including me laugh with you."

Hotelier offers Anyim Veronica paid vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hotel owner had offered Anyim Veronica an all-expenses-paid vacation in his 5-star resort.

Azubuike Ihemeje, who runs Portland Resorts, Port Harcourt, broke the news online, quite to netizens' excitement.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, the hotelier stated that Veronica really deserved some healing.

Source: Legit.ng