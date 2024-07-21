A Nigerian lady who has been earning money in UAE for eight years has shared a heartwarming video online after returning to her home country

In a video, she revealed to her followers that she took the bold decision to come back for the sake of love

While sharing her story online, the lady genuinely prayed that she doesn't regret her decision to leave UAE

A Nigerian lady's video has gone viral after she returned to her home country, leaving behind an eight-year hustle in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The lady, who had built a successful life in the UAE, made the bold decision to return home for the sake of love.

Lady leaves UAE after 8 years Photo credit: @odogwu_only_queen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady returns to Nigeria after 8 years

In the video, she expressed her gratitude to God for journey mercies and prayed that her decision to leave the UAE would be for the best.

With a mix of emotions, she shared her story, revealing that she had chosen love over making money.

The lady, identified as @odogwu_only_queen on TikTok, posted a video of herself at the airport, with her boxes, as she left UAE to start her new life back home.

Shearing the clip, she said:

"Finally decided to leave money for the sake of love after 8 good years in UAE. Finally home. Lord I’m grateful. Thank you for journey mercies. I pray this decision is for the best. “Who else can leave money for the sake of love?"

Reactions as lady leaves UAE after 8 years

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens on TikTok who shared their opinions in the comments.

@Tech Gadgets said:

"You made the best decision, trust me you’ve nothing to regret."

@favour stated:

"I didn't favor me. He left me in Nigeria. I will never try it again. Good luck sweetie."

@Ranking Viva said:

"Congratulations babe. Me I still have 3 more years before living I promise 10 years in UAE."

@Jhannie said:

"This my next move sis you made a right decision family first money is every where."

@Celebrity_girlfriend stated:

"The last time I leave money for love the idiot broke my heart. So for now I don’t know."

@favorite said:

"I love Dubai. I have been there before abuhail. It is not easy. Congratulations to u. Mine was sadness."

@Eugene Okoronkwo added:

"After destroying many souls, dey pay!"

Watch the video below:

