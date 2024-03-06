A Nigerian woman with kids, Rebecca Olawale, told people she left the UK because the country was hard

Now in Nigeria with her family, some UK-based Nigerians wished they also could make the same move as her

There were a few in her comment section who still believed the UK was the place of their dream opportunities

A Nigerian woman, Rebecca Olawale, who once lived in the UK with her family, has made a video to show people they are back in the country.

Words imposed on the woman's video showed that people had been asking her why she came back home at a time when many were leaving.

Work challenges in UK

Dancing to a Yoruba gospel song, the woman hinted that living in the UK was not easy as there were many challenges.

Many Nigerians in Rebecca's comment section agreed with her, as some shared their related experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hanih said:

"I am going back too, Nigeria no hard reach like this.."

Chuks900 said:

"Everyday I thank God for leaving Nigeria to the UK."

Gav said:

"Uk be like secret curt what you see you don’t tell anyone."

BekkesFoodDomain said:

"And some people think if there haven’t gotten to the UK that they won’t make it in life."

D'nat Abimbola said:

"I was actually thinking I'm the only person that don't take traveling so serious."

Ade Wole John said:

"Same thing i told my wife ,i dey go naija once i clock 5years in this country."

She replied:

"It’s better ooo, it’s not easy over there, most especially when you have kids .you work work work !!!"

SubuolaJohnson_ said:

"I’m going back once I finish my studies. The frustration too much."

Never bill me said:

"Haaaaa I no come again oo with all this comment oo."

Abike gold said:

"I know you are going to have more peace of mind now..Am here on marriage I wish I could go back as well."

Ay Makanaki said:

"Lol I've started considering too. dem make life hard pass normal."

Man regretted living in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man living in the US cried out about the challenging situation abroad and how people are not sleeping well.

Saying there is no life in America, the man (@ebonyioma) wondered why people in the country work from Monday to Monday to pay bills.

